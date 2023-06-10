How to farm more Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4

Scattered Prisms are exceedingly hard to acquire in Diablo 4; hence, players want to know the best way to farm these materials. These substances will grant you an additional socket in your gear. However, getting your hands on them will require a fair amount of them, which is exactly what this article will throw light on. The game has left almost no scope of discontentment among fans, with it already receiving "Game of the Year" shouts. With various mechanics and means of exploration, the latest entry into the fabled franchise has earned itself a spot in the RPG Hall of Fame.

Hence, keep reading as we discover more about one of the most difficult-to-find items in the game, Scattered Prism.

Scattered Prisms and their significance in Diablo 4

Scattered Prisms are pretty handy materials that are useful for applying an additional socket to any of your gear. Whenever you find one, head over to the jeweler, swipe to the Add Socket menu, and select your desired gear for an added empty socket. This is useful for putting significant buffs to your chosen piece of gear as an additional gem is always better.

However, considering the pain of getting a Scattered Prism, the uses are pretty underwhelming. For example, the game suggests you defeat the World Bosses, which are exceedingly difficult to beat to get these Scattered Prisms. However, the only use they have is to add an additional slot. You can pretty much go through an entire playthrough of Diablo 4 without ever adding one.

How to get Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4?

To begin with, there is no easy way to farm Scattered Prisms. There are only two ways as of now to acquire these, and both are pretty inconvenient for the players.

The first way to get Scattered Prisms is a completely random event and is a very inconvenient way to farm them. It is through the random Treasure Goblins that you will encounter while roaming through Sanctuary. As you attack them, they will drop loot, gold, and sometimes pretty good items. There is a thin chance that one of them might be a Scattered Prism. Hence, this is a pretty inconvenient and random route to follow for getting Scattered Prisms.

The second method is by far one of the most difficult challenges in the game. It is through World Bosses. You might find them as one of the drops after defeating one.

However, World Bosses will only appear in the game after you have completed the main storyline of Diablo 4. Moreover, they have pretty erratic spawn times and locations. Lastly, they are exceedingly difficult to defeat as you will most certainly require your entire party and other players to team up and take down even one of them.

This was everything you had to know about Scattered Prisms in Diablo 4 and how to farm them. Although it is extremely difficult to acquire one, you might not even need it in your playthrough.

Poll : 0 votes