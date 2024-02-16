How to fast travel in Skull and Bones

It's quite simple fast travel in Skull and Bones, but as a beginner, the mechanic might be slightly confusing. The system that Ubisoft uses is quite similar to previous titles from the French game makers, but it's always helpful for players to know how it works. After all, fast travel in Skull and Bones will allow you to save a lot of time, especially during long gaming sessions.

For fast traveling in the new title, you'll have to unlock something called outposts. These outposts are spread all across the game's map, and they're distributed pretty evenly. In simpler words, they will make the traveling part hassle-free, as you can jump from one to the other.

How to travel across outposts in Skull and Bones

At first, there won't be any outpost available to you, and the unlocking has to be done manually. Once you reach an outpost, you'll unlock it. Fast traveling will be available once you have unlocked at least two outposts (can be any two).

Outposts are important locations spread on the map (Image via Ubisoft)

Dock your ship to an outpost.

Once you get up on your docked ship, choose Fast Travel instead of Set Sail.

All the available outposts will be displayed.

Select one, and you'll instantly travel over there.

There's another way as well, and it doesn't even require you to dock your ship into an outpost.

Open the map.

Select an unlocked outpost.

Press Fast Travel.

How many outposts are there?

As of writing, there are 33 outposts in Skull and Bones. Unlocking all of them will certainly take some time. While you can always plan and unlock the outposts at first, it's recommended to do so while playing the game normally. Many objectives and quests will automatically bring you across several outposts that are locked at first.

All Skull and Bones outpost regions

Here's the complete list of all the regions with an outpost.

Elder's Cave

Great Ukuta

Ile Michel

Moyene Crique

Lanitra

Sacred Tree

Vorona Falls

Royal Burial Ground

Fort Louis

Karst Lookout

Ruined Lighthouse

The Necropolis

Khmoy Estate

Ruins of Luk Khun

Lost City of Prei

Rangok Cave

Keleawar Chamber

The Forgotten Candi

Dutchman's Camp

The Navigator's Cross

Dragon's Back

Sunken Goldmine

Poacher's Cache

Kaa Mangrove

Mother of Shipwrecks

Three Brothers

Return Fleet Bight

The Oubilette

Kokok Terapung

Parjuar's Cry

Grande Palaise

Bukit Candi

Pillar Tomb

After being in development for plenty of years, the pirate video game launches on February 16. Those with the Premium version can get started early, thanks to the three days of early access.

