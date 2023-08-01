How to fix Diablo 4 “Nightmare Sigil Crafting not unlocking” error: Solutions, reasons, and more

Diablo 4 players seem to be facing an issue in Season 1, Season of the Malignant, and are complaining that they cannot unlock Nightmare Sigil Crafting. This is a new feature in the latest seasonal event and is something that players are supposed to automatically unlock after reaching World Tier 3, which is the Nightmare difficulty.

However, even after making their way to the higher difficulty level, some players reported that they were not able to unlock the crafting feature. While there is no permanent solution to this problem, the community has come up with some workarounds that you can try out.

Hence, today’s Diablo 4 guide goes over how you can deal with the “Nightmare Sigil Crafting not unlocking” error.

Fixing the Diablo 4 “Nightmare Sigil Crafting not unlocking” error

As mentioned earlier, there are no permanent solutions for the Diablo 4 “Nightmare Sigil Crafting not unlocking” error. However, here are some things you can try out to deal with the issue.

1) Make sure you are on World Tier 3 difficulty

Nightmare Sigil Crafting only unlocks after you have made your way to World Tier 3 in Diablo 4. Make sure that you are in the higher difficulty level before looking to try out the new crafting mechanic.

To do this, you will be required to complete the story mode and then beat the Cathedral of Light Capstone dungeon when still in World Tier 2. You will then be able to unlock the third difficulty tier and complete Grip Favors at the Tree of Whispers.

This will get you Nightmare Sigils and automatically unlock the feature to craft them in the game.

2) Restarting Diablo 4

The Diablo servers might be facing an issue when you hit World Tier 3, and it’s likely a server glitch that is causing the error.

To deal with the issue temporarily, you might want to restart the game a couple of times and see if the new feature is available for you. Many in the community have stated that restarting the title has fixed quite a number of issues for them.

3) Verifying file integrity

Those enjoying the game on PC can check the file integrity by making their way to the Battle.net client. They can then select Diablo 4 and Setting before choosing the “Scan and Fix Files” option.

This will start a process that will automatically go over all the saved files in the installation directory and fix the ones that might be damaged.

4) Update the game

It’s likely that Blizzard has put out a hotfix for the game that addresses the Nightmare Sigil Crafting issue. Hence, you might need to search for the latest patch or hotfix and install the new version.