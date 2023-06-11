How to get the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 comprises a handful of robust classes — Rogue, Sorcerer, Necromancer, Druid, and Barbarian. You can experiment with various builds within each of these classes and slay foes in your preferred playstyle. There are many different ways to enhance your builds, and one of them is using the appropriate Aspects, which provide stat boosts or special effects.

Aspect of Berserk Ripping is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 that belongs to the Barbarian class. It can be obtained as a random drop associated with legendary weapons, or you can proactively complete a dungeon named Mournfield.

How to obtain the Aspect of Berserk Ripping in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, you will find loot with varying traits and stats. They can even differ in rarity, allowing you to enhance your build accordingly. Legendary items come bundled with Legendary Aspects that provide unique stat boosts.

If you want to acquire the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, you should play the game organically. Partake in dungeons and defeat formidable foes like World Bosses to have a chance at obtaining a weapon with this Aspect attached. However, owing to the randomized nature of loot drops in Diablo 4, it is difficult to pinpoint how far you have to go before getting it.

Alternatively, you can complete the Mournfield dungeon to get the Aspect of Berserk Ripping. It is located in the Dry Steppes region, and you can find it to the west of Fate’s Retreat. Make sure your level is close to the dungeon level so you can clear it without much hassle.

Start by defeating all the enemies in the area. As you progress deeper into the dungeon, your next task will be to slay three Bandit Captains. This can be challenging since they will be supported by other enemies. After you defeat them, you can progress to the next objective, which is to beat Outlaw Sharpshooter.

This boss can teleport, and it unleashes a smoke effect when doing so. It also resorts to using traps in the arena, so you should be cautious when navigating. The best tactic is to engage in close-range combat since the Outlaw Sharpshooter fires long-range shots from his crossbow.

The dungeon will conclude as soon as you defeat this boss. You will receive the Aspect of Berserk Ripping, which can be viewed in the Codex of Power. Whenever you deal any direct damage to a foe while Berserking and using this Aspect, you will be able to inflict a certain percentage of that damage in the form of Bleeding for a few seconds.

This Aspect is ideal for an aggressive playstyle with your Barbarian character. You can refer to this guide to learn more about the best Barbarian build for PvE activities in Diablo 4. Tweak it as per your requirements and use weapons associated with the Aspect of Berserk Ripping to inflict bleeding damage on your foes. This can be a lifesaver in hectic combat encounters.

