How to get the Brackish Fetch mount armor in Diablo 4

Both mounts and mount armors were brand-new features that Blizzard added to Diablo 4. As of now, horses are the only type of mounts players will come across in the game. While it's unclear if the developers will add any other form of mount in the near future, the horses have some amazing-looking armor available. Since the mounts themselves have no additional utility in Diablo 4 other than helping players move from one place to another, these armors are also purely cosmetic in nature.

There are multiple mount armor sets present in the game, and the Brackish Fetch is one of them.

Can you get the Brackish Fetch mount armor for free in Diablo 4?

Yes, you can get the Brackish Fetch mount armor for free. You must, however, have a Prime Gaming account. Prime Gaming is a subscription service owned by Amazon. Through this service, you can get your hands on some really amazing cosmetics, not just in Diablo 4 but in other games as well.

How to claim the Brackish Fetch mount armor from Prime Gaming

To claim this reward, here's what you need to do:

Head over to the Prime Gaming website.

Log into the website, and then navigate to the Diablo 4 section.

Click on the icon, and you will be taken to a page where you will have the option to claim the reward.

If this is the first time you're claiming a reward for a game on the Battle.net platform, you will be prompted to link the two accounts.

Follow the on-screen instructions, and log into your Battle.net account when prompted.

Once you've successfully linked both accounts, you will be reverted to a screen that will display a "Success" message.

Once you've claimed the reward from here, it's time for you to head into Diablo 4 and check out these rewards. Since there's no mailbox feature in the game, you must head to the stables to view and equip your reward.

Almost every major city in the Sanctuary has a stable. So interact with the stable master, and navigate to the armor tabs. You will find your Brackish Fetch mount armor here. If you move to the trophies tab, you will also find two brand new trophies waiting.

However, to use the mount and its armor, you must first unlock mounts in the game. To do that, make your way to Act IV and complete the mission Donan's favor. Once you've done that, you can access mounts, which is a very underwhelming feature in the game at this point.

