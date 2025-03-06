How to get Craze of the Dead God in Diablo 4, and its unique effects

The Craze of the Dead God is an extremely powerful Unique pair of gloves introduced in Diablo 4: Vessel of Hatred. This item is exclusive to the Spiritborn class and is designed to benefit Poison-based builds by converting direct damage into Poisoning over time. This mechanic lets Spiritborn class players stack Poison effects while gaining increased survivability through Antivenom and Nourishment.

Additionally, the Craze of the Dead God gloves boost Critical Strike Chance, increase ranks in key abilities, and provide a Lucky Hit effect that spreads Poison to enemies, amplifying damage output.

If you're running a Poison-heavy Spiritborn build, these gloves are an essential piece of gear. We’ll dive into the stats, unique effects, and best ways to obtain Craze of the Dead God in Diablo 4.

Stats & Unique Effects of Craze of the Dead God in Diablo 4

The Craze of the Dead God gloves provide key offensive and defensive benefits, making them an ideal choice for those who want to optimize their Poison-based combat style.

Stats

Sstats of Caze of the Dead God (Image via Blizzard entertainment)

+7.0 - 8.0% Critical Strike Chance – Increases your chance of landing critical hits, thus boosting damage.

+4 to Touch of Death – Increases ranks in the Touch of Death skill, making it more effective.

+1 - 2 to Nourishment – Enhances the Nourishment skill, improving sustainability in battle.

+1 - 2 to Antivenom – Boosts Antivenom, providing additional resistance to Poison damage.

Unique effect

Unique effect of Caze of the Dead God (Image via Blizzrd Entertainment)

When you would take direct damage, it is instead distributed as Poisoning over the next 10 seconds but increased by 0%–30%.

Lucky Hit: Direct damage has up to a 25% chance (based on your Poisoned Life percentage) to infect an enemy with Touch of Death.

This effect essentially turns incoming damage into a devastating counterattack by converting it into Poison over time. The Lucky Hit mechanic further spreads Poison effects to enemies, making these gloves extremely powerful in lengthy fights.

How to Get Craze of the Dead God in Diablo 4

Like other Unique items, Craze of the Dead God can only be found in World Tier 3 and 4. Players looking to acquire these gloves will need to farm high-end activities, including boss fights, world events, and dungeons.

Here are the best methods to obtain the Craze of the Dead God gloves:

1) Farm Echo of Varshan

The Echo of Vershan (Image via Blizzard entertainment)

The most reliable way to obtain Craze of the Dead God is by defeating Echo of Varshan, one of the Ladder endgame bosses in Diablo 4.

You can find Echo of Varshan at Malignant Burrow in The Writhing Mire, near the Tree of Whispers, Hawezar region. To summon the boss, interact with the Malignant Altar and deposit Malignant Hearts to summon Varshan.

2) Open chests & defeat enemies in the open world

Unique items can randomly drop from enemies and chests. To increase your chances of finding Craze of the Dead God, participate in

World Events (e.g., Gathering Legions).

World Boss fights.

Nightmare Dungeons.

Higher the world tier, the more chance you have of getting the Craze of the Dead God Unique gloves.

3) Loot chests in Helltide Events

Helltide Events in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Helltide Events occur every hour and feature powerful enemies with higher loot drop rates. Farm Cinders and use them to open mystery chests, which have a chance of containing Craze of the Dead God.

Spend as many Cinders as possible to open chests, as they will disappear once the current event ends.

4) Gamble at the Purveyor of Curiosities

Purveyor of Curiosities unique NPC in Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Spend Murmuring Obols (Obols) at the Purveyor of Curiosities to gamble for a chance of getting specific unique items. Since the loot pool ranges from Magic to Mythic Unique items, gambling is risky but can occasionally give you Unique gear.

Best Build using Craze of the Dead God

The Craze of the Dead God gloves are specifically designed for Poison-based Spiritborn builds. Here’s the best build that benefits from these gloves the most:

Touch of Death Spiritborn Build

Touch of death (Centipede) Spiritborn (Image via Blizzard entertainment)

This build excels in dealing massive amounts of poison damage. Equipping the Craze of the Dead God gloves can convert incoming damage into Poison damage, allowing for stacking Poison effects over time. It also boosts Critical Strike Chance, increasing overall damage output. These gloves enhance Touch of Death, making Poison effects more lethal in Diablo 4.

This Unique item works exceptionally well in lengthy fights, where Poison damage over time can maximize effectiveness.

The Touch of Death Spiritborn Build focuses on spreading Poison damage efficiently, and Craze of the Dead God enhances its effectiveness.

Although acquiring the Craze of the Dead God gloves requires a lot of time, it's definitely a worthy investment.

Good luck, and may your Poisonous wrath consume your enemies in Sanctuary!

