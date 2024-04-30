How to get Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended

The Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended is a tool designed to store your tamed creatures by freezing them. It's incredibly useful for transporting tames across the vast open world of different maps, especially when bringing them into a boss arena or cave. Additionally, you can use a Cryopod to transfer creatures that aren't native to Scorched Earth from The Island map, or vice versa, thus saving slots for other items when using an Obelisk Terminal.

This guide covers everything about Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended, including how to craft and use them.

How to unlock Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended?

The Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended is an engram available at Level 50, requiring 20 Engram Points (EP) to unlock. After unlocking this tool at the specified level, you can craft it using various crafting stations and structures.

Here are the crafting stations or structures you can use to make a Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended:

Obelisk locations on The Island and Scorched Earth maps (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Obelisk: There are three Obelisks on each map.

A Cryopod can be crafted in a Supply Crate, Loot Crate, or a Tek Replicator (Image via Studio Wildcard)

Supply Crate: These crates occasionally descend from the sky.

These crates occasionally descend from the sky. Loot Crate: These chests can be found in caves and other places.

These chests can be found in caves and other places. Tek Replicator: This can be crafted after you acquire its engram by defeating the various bosses in the game.

Check out our guide to defeating the Manticore boss in Ark Survival Ascended to unlock the Tek Replicator engram.

Here are the crafting materials required to make a Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended:

10x Crystal

15x Fiber

5x Hide

2x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

4x Oil

8x Polymer or Organic Polymer

How to use a Cryopod in Ark Survival Ascended?

Equip a Cryopod in your hotbar and, with it selected, approach your tame. Then, use the primary fire key, typically the left mouse button on PC and R2/RT on Consoles, to capture the creature.

A Cryofridge is a type of container that can charge and store Cryopods (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Cryopod requires regular recharging to remain functional. This can be achieved using the Cryofridge, another Level 50 engram that must be unlocked and crafted separately. If the charge of your Cryopod reaches zero, any creatures stored inside will perish and make the Cryopod unusable until it is recharged.

Here are the crafting materials required to make a Cryofridge in Ark Survival Ascended:

25x Crystal

15x Electronics

225x Metal Ingot or Scrap Metal Ingot

60x Polymer or Organic Polymer

You can also check out our Ark Survival Ascended Chainsaw crafting guide.

More on Ark Survival Ascended: