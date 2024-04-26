5 mythical creatures that should be in Ark Survival Ascended

Mythical creatures in Ark Survival Ascended are not uncommon. While the game primarily features a diversity of beasts based on real-world animals from various periods, it includes many from fantasy, such as Wyverns and Deathworms, seamlessly fitting into the world of Ark.

Not all mythical creatures in Ark Survival Ascended can be tamed, as some are encountered as bosses. However, this adds an epic dimension to players' journey, especially when they overcome such formidable challenges.

This article will list five mythical beasts that would be a wonderful addition to Ark Survival Ascended.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

5 mythical creatures ideal for Ark Survival Ascended

1) Kraken

The Kraken in Pirates of the Caribbean Dead Man's Chest (Image Walt Disney Pictures)

While journeying across the sandy dunes of Scorched Earth, players frequently encounter the scary Deathworms in Ark Survival Ascended. These bear a striking resemblance to the Sandworms depicted in the Dune universe. Similarly, to add depth to the oceanic expanses, introducing a Kraken as a mythical creature would seamlessly complement the perils of the sea.

The Kraken is a legendary squid-like monster of colossal proportions that has made numerous appearances in movies, including the Pirates of the Caribbean series. Although Ark Survival Ascended is not primarily a seafaring pirate game, encountering a Kraken during players' occasional voyages to the sea for resource gathering or underwater cave exploration could be a thrilling addition.

2) Hippocampus

A Hippocampus in Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (Image via 20th Century Fox)

The Hippocampus is a mythical creature depicted in Greek and Roman mythologies. Unlike the Kraken, which is better suited as a formidable boss, this beast would be ideal as a tameable creature players can use as a sea mount.

The Hippocampus is commonly depicted as having the upper body of a horse and the lower body of a fish. This fantasy creature has appeared in various movies, such as Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, where it's portrayed as a friendly creature. So, it would be a fantastic tameable addition in Ark Survival Ascended.

3) Chimera

A Chimera in Dragon's Dogma (Image via Capcom)

The Chimera is a widely recognized mythical creature, often featured in games like the Dragon's Dogma series. This monstrous being is depicted as a giant lion with a goat's head protruding from its back and a snake for a tail, known for its ability to breathe fire.

Adding the Chimera as a tameable creature wouldn't be apt. Instead, it's best suited as a boss, similar to the Manticore in Ark Survival Ascended, or as a miniboss-type creature found around the map, like the Alpha Deathworm.

4) Cerberus

The Cerberus in Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone (Image via Warner Bros. Pictures)

Cerberus is often known as the hound of Hades in Greek mythology. It's a multi-headed dog tasked with guarding the gates of the Underworld. This mythical creature has appeared in numerous movies and games, including Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone.

Cerberus could seamlessly serve as either a boss encounter or an aggressive apex predator players can tame in Ark Survival Ascended. While the notion of facing it as a boss is thrilling, its potential as a mount is equally enticing.

5) Oriental Dragon

The Oriental Dragon in Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Oriental Dragon is a legendary creature from Chinese mythology and folklore. It differs significantly from the dragons we're accustomed to in games like Elden Ring or even the boss in Ark Survival Ascended. Unlike the traditional Western dragon, it resembles a snake-like creature with four legs and possesses the ability to gracefully slither through the skies without wings.

The Oriental Dragon has made recent appearances in games, such as Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and movies like Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. It could serve as both an aerial boss encounter and an awe-inspiring flying mount. Therefore, it would be a wonderful addition to the roster of mythical animals in Ark Survival Ascended.

