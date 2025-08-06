How to get Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2

Finding Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2 isn’t difficult, but it can throw you off if you're not paying attention to the map layout and terrain shifts. If you’re in the early game or need a quick batch to get your gear or torch going, this material can be useful.

On that note, here is a guide to tracking down Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2.

A guide to obtain Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2

Check out the marked area for Dry Grass (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

There are two ways to collect Dry Grass Chunk. Both methods are easy if you know where to look.

1) Chop Dry Grass plants

The yellow, half-dead-looking grass is Dry Grass. Whip out your axe and press E to chop it down. Thereafter, you’ll get Dry Grass Chunks directly from it.

2) Pick it off the ground

Some pieces can be found lying around like loot, waiting to be picked. No chopping, no tools, just walk up and grab it. But don’t rely on this method if you need a lot.

Best places to farm Dry Grass in Grounded 2

The best Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2 is usually found near the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar. If you’re on that mission line, the game practically throws it at you. You’ll spot clumps of dry yellow grass right in the area (easy targets, no searching required).

If you’re off exploring, here are a few more solid hotspots:

East of the Ominent Boarding Facility

West of Ranger Outpost: Snackbar

South of the Ceremony Pamphlet

All these areas have patches where the grass is wilting and dry. That’s your cue to start chopping.

Tip: Don’t waste time in greener zones. The yellowish, dead-looking grass blades are what you want.

Uses of Dry Grass Chunks

Dry Grass Chunk is a material with several uses, especially in the early to mid-game. Here’s what it ties into:

1) Used in armor crafting

Grub Vest

Grub Leggings

2) Used in building stuff

Roasting Spit

Plank Pallet

Stem Pallet

Plant Lamp

3) Used for crafting consumables

Bratburst

Torch

EverChar Flare

Ant Bait

That concludes our guide on obtaining Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2.

