How to get Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2

Finding Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2 isn’t difficult, but it can throw you off if you're not paying attention to the map layout and terrain shifts. If you’re in the early game or need a quick batch to get your gear or torch going, this material can be useful.
On that note, here is a guide to tracking down Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2.
A guide to obtain Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2
There are two ways to collect Dry Grass Chunk. Both methods are easy if you know where to look.
1) Chop Dry Grass plants
The yellow, half-dead-looking grass is Dry Grass. Whip out your axe and press E to chop it down. Thereafter, you’ll get Dry Grass Chunks directly from it.
2) Pick it off the ground
Some pieces can be found lying around like loot, waiting to be picked. No chopping, no tools, just walk up and grab it. But don’t rely on this method if you need a lot.
Also read: How to get Mite Fuzz in Grounded 2
Best places to farm Dry Grass in Grounded 2
The best Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2 is usually found near the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar. If you’re on that mission line, the game practically throws it at you. You’ll spot clumps of dry yellow grass right in the area (easy targets, no searching required).
If you’re off exploring, here are a few more solid hotspots:
- East of the Ominent Boarding Facility
- West of Ranger Outpost: Snackbar
- South of the Ceremony Pamphlet
All these areas have patches where the grass is wilting and dry. That’s your cue to start chopping.
Tip: Don’t waste time in greener zones. The yellowish, dead-looking grass blades are what you want.
Uses of Dry Grass Chunks
Dry Grass Chunk is a material with several uses, especially in the early to mid-game. Here’s what it ties into:
1) Used in armor crafting
- Grub Vest
- Grub Leggings
2) Used in building stuff
- Roasting Spit
- Plank Pallet
- Stem Pallet
- Plant Lamp
3) Used for crafting consumables
- Bratburst
- Torch
- EverChar Flare
- Ant Bait
That concludes our guide on obtaining Dry Grass Chunk in Grounded 2.
For more articles on the game, make sure to follow Sportskeeda:
- How to get Gum Nugget in Grounded 2
- Where to get Crow Feather Pieces in Grounded 2
- Do you need to play Grounded 1 before Grounded 2?