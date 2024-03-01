How to get Electric Organ in Palworld

Electric Organ, the enigmatic core of Palworld's technological advancements, serves as the lifeblood of countless machinery crucial for survival and progression within the game. Whether you're a lowly builder embarking on your first steps or a seasoned engineer aiming to expand your base, securing this vital resource becomes paramount.

In this guide, we'll delve into the diverse methods for acquiring the Electric Organ. Prepare to unlock the secrets of Palworld's electrifying essence and empower your journey like never before.

Ways to get Electric Organ in Palworld

1) Defeat or Capture Electric-type Pals

Sparkit is the earliest electric-type Pal. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Defeating or capturing any Electric-type Pal has a chance of dropping an Electric Organ. Although it is the more cost-effective method in the long run, it requires you to actively hunt for these Pals.

Sparkit is the weakest Electric-type Pal and a good target for farming this component. You can find them in Windswept Hills, at west of the Rayne Syndicate Tower, which hosts the Zoe and Grizzbolt boss fight. Sparkit is also found in Twilight Dunes in the large desert surrounding the Anubis' Boss encounter.

Other pals that drop Electric Organs include:

Jolthog

Univolt

Rayhound

Mossanda Lux

Dazzi

Beakon

Relaxaurus Lux

Grizzbolt

Orserk

2) Purchase from Wandering Merchant

Electric Organ in Palworld can be bought from the Merchant. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Located very close to the starting area, the Small Settlement harbors a Wandering Merchant with a tempting offer: Electric Organs at a rate of 200 gold each. It's undeniably convenient to stock up on these crucial components here, but for those with grand ambitions of amassing hefty quantities, this will put a big dent in your in-game cash.

What are the uses of Electric Organ in Palworld?

Using the Power Generator to store electricity which is used in the base. (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Although the Electric Organ is not needed to craft any armor like the Ice and Flame Organs in Palworld, its usage lies in keeping your base alive. This resource is an important component needed to power up your entire base. This electrifying resource is also needed to craft the saddles for some of the best Pals in the game.

Items that require electric organs are:

Power Generator - A Tier 26 technology that needs three points to unlock, the generator allows electric-type Pals to store electricity to run certain other structures. It's essential for using assembly lines.

- A Tier 26 technology that needs three points to unlock, the generator allows electric-type Pals to store electricity to run certain other structures. It's essential for using assembly lines. Stun Baton - A melee weapon that shocks Pals on contact.

- A melee weapon that shocks Pals on contact. Univolt Saddle - It is a Tier 14 technology item and costs one point to unlock. It can be crafted at Pal Gear Workbench.

- It is a Tier 14 technology item and costs one point to unlock. It can be crafted at Pal Gear Workbench. Beakon Saddle - It is a Tier 34 technology item and costs three points to unlock. It can be crafted at Pal Gear Workbench.

- It is a Tier 34 technology item and costs three points to unlock. It can be crafted at Pal Gear Workbench. Jolthog's Gloves - It is a Tier 8 technology item and requires one point to unlock after catching a Jolthog.

- It is a Tier 8 technology item and requires one point to unlock after catching a Jolthog. Rayhound Saddle - It is a Tier 34 technology item and costs three points to unlock. It can be used to ride on Rayhound as a mount.

- It is a Tier 34 technology item and costs three points to unlock. It can be used to ride on Rayhound as a mount. Electric Kitchen - It is a tier 41 technology and costs two points to unlock. It cooks faster than the Cooking Pot and Campfire. Requires kindling.

- It is a tier 41 technology and costs two points to unlock. It cooks faster than the Cooking Pot and Campfire. Requires kindling. Electric Cooler - It is a Tier 42 technology item and costs three points to unlock. Cools the area nearby. This has increased cooling and range.

- It is a Tier 42 technology item and costs three points to unlock. Cools the area nearby. This has increased cooling and range. Electric Heater - It is a Tier 41 technology item and costs three points to unlock. Keeps the area nearby warm. This has increased cooling and range.

- It is a Tier 41 technology item and costs three points to unlock. Keeps the area nearby warm. This has increased cooling and range. Electric Pylon - It is a Tier 48 technology item and costs two points to unlock. Place in a base to improve electricity generating speed.

- It is a Tier 48 technology item and costs two points to unlock. Place in a base to improve electricity generating speed. Shock Grenade - It is a Tier 32 technology item that costs two points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench.

- It is a Tier 32 technology item that costs two points to unlock. It can be crafted at a Weapon Workbench. Ceiling Lamp - It is a Tier 27 technology item that costs one point to unlock. It is a decorative item and illuminates the area below it.

- It is a Tier 27 technology item that costs one point to unlock. It is a decorative item and illuminates the area below it. Street Lamp - It is a Tier 40 technology item that costs one point to unlock. It is a decorative item and illuminates the area around it.

- It is a Tier 40 technology item that costs one point to unlock. It is a decorative item and illuminates the area around it. Electric Mine - It is a Tier 33 technology item that costs two points to unlock. It is a defense structure and electrocutes enemies on impact.

- It is a Tier 33 technology item that costs two points to unlock. It is a defense structure and electrocutes enemies on impact. Emergency Exit Sign Set - It is a tier 43 technology item that costs one point to unlock. It is a decorative item.

To easily hunt for Electric Organs in Palworld, ground-type Pals are crucial for hunting electric-types due to their super-effective attacks. With their innate advantage, ground-type moves swiftly neutralize electric-type enemies, ensuring successful hunts and efficient resource gathering.