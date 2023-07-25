How to get Eve's Ghastly Rider in World of Warcraft

World of Warcraft fans were teased recently with Eve's Ghastly Rider mount. There’s precious little we know about this item that was unveiled as part of the patch 10.1.7 data mining. One thing we do know is where it will be available as long as the data mining information is accurate. With that in mind, please take this with a grain of salt, as things could change between now and the next update. Unlike previous broom mounts, this one will last longer than Hallow’s End.

This upcoming mount will last forever, so fans of the broom-style riding option will have something to be excited about this fall in World of Warcraft. Here’s what we know about this item that will soon find its way to WoW.

Where will Eve's Ghastly Rider drop in World of Warcraft?

Unfortunately, Eve's Ghastly Rider is not ready in World of Warcraft. The magical broom mount is reminiscent of previous brooms players could unlock during Hallow’s End. During that October holiday, players could temporarily turn their mount into a broom and fly around. However, like all good things, it would come to an end.

A permanent broom mount is finally coming to WoW (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Originally, this was thought to be another temporary mount, but according to data mining sources, this isn’t the case. You’ll be unlocking Eve's Ghastly Rider as a part of the Trading Post system in World of Warcraft.

The downside is that we do not know if it will be a Completion Reward or if it will be something that costs you Trader’s Tenders. Thankfully, these rewards tend not to be incredibly expensive, so it won’t be hard for players to farm up currency if necessary. That, or it can be saved for another month.

What is the Trading Post in WoW?

For those unaware, the Trading Post is a system that was added in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. It allows players to spend a currency called Trader’s Tenders on a wide variety of cosmetics.

These are typically alternate versions of older gear, as well as bundles of cosmetic armor, mounts, and more. In addition, whenever you complete 1000 points worth of challenges, you receive a bonus reward for that month.

World of Warcraft @Warcraft



June Trading Post Live!

🌨️ PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard

⚔️ BG Bonus Event

🗓️ Last Day for the Guardian Pack

Darkmoon Faire Returns

Blues News



blizz.ly/3N0Vose pic.twitter.com/4RY8G9G2zJ In WoW this week...June Trading Post Live!🌨️ PvP Brawl: Arathi Blizzard⚔️ BG Bonus Event🗓️ Last Day for the Guardian PackDarkmoon Faire ReturnsBlues News

In most cases, they’re very simple things you can do in the game, such as completing a certain amount of raids, defeating bosses, or other casual aspects of the game. If there is a holiday that month, there will likely be challenges involving that as well.

Hallow's end already has the rare steed, the Headless Horseman's mount. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that Eve's Ghastly Rider won’t show up during Hallow’s End as a reward. Instead, it’s far more likely that the data mining is correct, and the item will appear as one of the monthly rewards at the Trading Post.

Once Blizzard has confirmed the existence of Eve's Ghastly Rider and its cost/location, we will update this so you have all the pertinent information.