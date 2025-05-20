How to get an Eyeless Minnow in Palia

An Eyeless Minnow in Palia is one of the easier fish to catch, but only if you know where to look. You can sell it for 20 gold for regular and 30 for star-quality, or cook it into dishes that boost Focus. It’s also a popular gift for villagers like Einar, who often ask for it. You don’t need any special rod or bait, which makes it a great fish to farm early on.
Here’s how to find an Eyeless Minnow in Palia and how to catch it.
Locating an Eyeless Minnow in Palia
Head straight to Bahari Bay — not Kilima. The spot you’re looking for is between Maji’s Hollow and the Whispering Banks, but the exact fishing location lies inside Pavel Mines. To get there, head toward Hodari and Najuma’s house. From their home, proceed northwest.
You will see the entrance to Pavel Mines, located near the Ancient Aqueduct and Flooded Fortress landmarks. Once inside, you are close.
Read on — Palia: All Mysterious Device codes (Keeper of Flames, Waves, and Gales)
Finding the Fishing Pond inside the mines
Walk into Pavel Mines and continue moving forward until the tunnel opens up. When you see a path leading to the right, take it. Descend the stairs. At the bottom, turn left. You’ll find a small stream and a serene pond. That’s the fishing spot for Eyeless Minnow.
This location is out of the way, so you won’t run into other distractions. Just make sure your inventory isn’t full before you start fishing, or you’ll have to head back too soon.
Read also — Palia: All Romance options and gifts guide
How to catch the Eyeless Minnow
You don't need any bait to catch the fish, and the time of day doesn’t matter — you can catch it in the morning or at night. It might not show up on your first few casts since other fish also spawn there, but it’s in the pool. If you don’t see ripples on the water, you can still cast. The fish will bite.
When the line tugs, wait for three pulls, then hook it on the fourth. Don’t rush. Pulling too early will lose the fish. Keep the line steady to avoid losing it mid-fight.
That concludes our guide to getting an Eyeless Minnow in Palia.
Check out: Helldivers 2 Heart of Democracy trailer breakdown