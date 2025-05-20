Palia: All Mysterious Device codes (Keeper of Flames, Waves, and Gales)

Uncovering all Mysterious Device codes (Keeper of Flames, Waves, and Gales) in Palia is daunting if you're trying to progress in-game. Maybe you don't like solving puzzles and riddles, or perhaps you just want to unlock other Quests, such as the recently introduced Parental Dispute.

Ad

However, first, you must complete the Temple of Root. To complete it, you must solve clues to get Mysterious Device codes or passwords, if you can. There's a lot of ground to cover, so let's get started.

How to get all Mysterious Device codes in Palia

You can kick things off by talking to Einar, who can typically be found near the Fisherman's Lagoon. Once the communication ends, you must locate three Overseer Stations and disengage them. Here's a brief breakdown of how to locate them:

Ad

Trending

Hekla: The Keeper of Waves will provide the location of the Hydroflow Overseer Station.

Sifuu: The Keeper of Flames will provide the location of the Pyroflow Overseer Station.

Caleri: The Keeper of Gales will provide the location of the Aeroflow Overseer Station.

Once you reach each location, you must interact with the Mysterious Devices inside, input the code/password, and disengage the protocols keeping the Temple of Roots sealed. Let's break down each of the Mysterious Device codes.

Ad

Mysterious Device code for Hydroflow Overseer Station

Hydroflow Overseer Station (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation || YouTube/GameFam)

The Hydroflow Overseer Station is located in Kilima Valley near the Mirror Pond Ruin. Once you're inside, the Mysterious Device will give a hint (Hephaestus's Nickname) and ask for the password.

Ad

Answer: ASTA

You can find it by reading the tablet on the table to the left of the Mysterious Device. Once you input the password, you'll get an option to check the temple status and 'Disengage' the Hydroflow via the Garden Lockdown Protocol. Select this, and move on to the Pyroflow Overseer Station.

Mysterious Device code for Pyroflow Overseer Station

Pyroflow Overseer Station (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation || YouTube/GameFam)

The Pyroflow Overseer Station is located near the Temple of Flames. You can access it via the tunnel atop the aqueduct in Bahari Bay. The hint (Dog's Friend) for the Mysterious Device will be provided.

Ad

Answer: CATO

As before, the answer is in the tablet next to the dragon statue (top floor). Once the password has been typed in, access the Mysterious Device and follow the Disengage protocol.

Mysterious Device code for Aeroflow Overseer Station

Aeroflow Overseer Station (Image via Singularity 6 Corporation || YouTube/GameFam)

The last pitstop will be at the Aeroflow Overseer Station. It is located near the Temple of Gales in Bahari Bay. You must search for a hole in the ground next to the ruins to gain access. Look for a slab as the landmark, and go through the passage, and climb upward to access the Aeroflow. The hint (Look to the Capital) for the Mysterious Device will be provided.

Ad

Answer: ACER

The answer will be found on the tablet on the table to the right. The four capitalized letters are the answer to the final Mysterious Device code. Input the code to disengage the last station, and you can then return to Einar to progress with the rest of the Quests

To Summarize

Here is a summary breakdown of the Mysterious Device codes for all three Oversee Stations:

The Mysterious Device code for the Hydroflow Overseer Station is ASTA .

. The Mysterious Device code for the Pyroflow Overseer Station is CATO .

. The Mysterious Device code for The Aeroflow Overseer Station is ACER.

Ad

Read more Palia articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Matthew Wilkins Matthew Wilkins is one of the top writers at Sportskeeda Gaming, having crossed 16 million views in just over three years. Matthew currently writes for Fortnite, MMO, and other sections as well. Speaking with developers of the Total War franchise and reviewing numerous AAA games have been key milestones in his career so far.



Matthew is a Communicative English Major, and his skills and experience have helped him dig deep in the world of esports and gaming journalism. He prioritizes accuracy and ensures nothing is second-guessed. Being connected to the community is an important aspect of his life, as it helps him keep track of credible insiders and leakers to be among the first to report on breaking news.



Matthew grew up playing video games, with Age of Empires serving as his gateway into the world. Currently, he leans towards real-time as well as turn-based strategy games, 4x, and similar genres, and frequently binge-plays solo or multiplayer titles on PC. His love for Red Dead Redemption 2 and Stellaris are unparalleled, matched perhaps only by Fortnite. Matthew is also a vocalist and performs a variety of genres like Glam Rock, Pop, Heavy Metal, and Rock when not writing. Know More