Palia: All Mysterious Device codes (Keeper of Flames, Waves, and Gales)

Uncovering all Mysterious Device codes (Keeper of Flames, Waves, and Gales) in Palia is daunting if you're trying to progress in-game. Maybe you don't like solving puzzles and riddles, or perhaps you just want to unlock other Quests, such as the recently introduced Parental Dispute.
However, first, you must complete the Temple of Root. To complete it, you must solve clues to get Mysterious Device codes or passwords, if you can. There's a lot of ground to cover, so let's get started.
How to get all Mysterious Device codes in Palia
You can kick things off by talking to Einar, who can typically be found near the Fisherman's Lagoon. Once the communication ends, you must locate three Overseer Stations and disengage them. Here's a brief breakdown of how to locate them:
- Hekla: The Keeper of Waves will provide the location of the Hydroflow Overseer Station.
- Sifuu: The Keeper of Flames will provide the location of the Pyroflow Overseer Station.
- Caleri: The Keeper of Gales will provide the location of the Aeroflow Overseer Station.
Once you reach each location, you must interact with the Mysterious Devices inside, input the code/password, and disengage the protocols keeping the Temple of Roots sealed. Let's break down each of the Mysterious Device codes.
Mysterious Device code for Hydroflow Overseer Station
The Hydroflow Overseer Station is located in Kilima Valley near the Mirror Pond Ruin. Once you're inside, the Mysterious Device will give a hint (Hephaestus's Nickname) and ask for the password.
Answer: ASTA
You can find it by reading the tablet on the table to the left of the Mysterious Device. Once you input the password, you'll get an option to check the temple status and 'Disengage' the Hydroflow via the Garden Lockdown Protocol. Select this, and move on to the Pyroflow Overseer Station.
Mysterious Device code for Pyroflow Overseer Station
The Pyroflow Overseer Station is located near the Temple of Flames. You can access it via the tunnel atop the aqueduct in Bahari Bay. The hint (Dog's Friend) for the Mysterious Device will be provided.
Answer: CATO
As before, the answer is in the tablet next to the dragon statue (top floor). Once the password has been typed in, access the Mysterious Device and follow the Disengage protocol.
Mysterious Device code for Aeroflow Overseer Station
The last pitstop will be at the Aeroflow Overseer Station. It is located near the Temple of Gales in Bahari Bay. You must search for a hole in the ground next to the ruins to gain access. Look for a slab as the landmark, and go through the passage, and climb upward to access the Aeroflow. The hint (Look to the Capital) for the Mysterious Device will be provided.
Answer: ACER
The answer will be found on the tablet on the table to the right. The four capitalized letters are the answer to the final Mysterious Device code. Input the code to disengage the last station, and you can then return to Einar to progress with the rest of the Quests
To Summarize
Here is a summary breakdown of the Mysterious Device codes for all three Oversee Stations:
- The Mysterious Device code for the Hydroflow Overseer Station is ASTA.
- The Mysterious Device code for the Pyroflow Overseer Station is CATO.
- The Mysterious Device code for The Aeroflow Overseer Station is ACER.
