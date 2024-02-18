At the outset, getting flawed materials in Skull and Bones does not seem as important as farming other resources. However, this is far from the truth. Many materials categorized under "flawed" materials are of great importance, and you should be stocking up on them, especially in the early game.

Read on to learn how to get flawed materials in Skull and Bones, their uses, farming strategy, and whether you should indeed farm them separately.

How to get all flawed materials in Skull and Bones

Salvaging is the primary source of flawed materials in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

In your journey through the seas, you will come across several wreckages you can salvage. These are the only sources of flawed materials in Skull and Bones. You will pass by a few of these in Exeter right off the bat, and it is a good idea to take a little detour to salvage all of them.

Loose units of flawed materials will be scattered around some shipwrecks, but on others, you can get a Force Open prompt to enter a salvage minigame. Prying the crowbar in the sweet spot (the green area) will grant you more resources.

Shipwrecks are not that rare or hard to spot, but you should try and get comfortable with the minigame, nonetheless.

Shipwrecks are marked on the map (Image via Ubisoft)

To salvage shipwrecks, the only tool you will need is the trusty Crowbar. You unlock it by simply completing A Pirate's Deal, the first contract from the Pirate Chief Officer.

You can also upgrade this throughout the progression curve, making the spoil more bountiful for each salvage. To upgrade the crowbar to the next level, you will need the relevant tier of blueprint as well as the service of a blacksmith.

What are flawed materials in Skull and Bones used for?

Skull and Bones has the following flawed materials you can salvage off shipwrecks:

Broken Plank

Rusty Nail

Scavenged Wood

Metal Salvage

Torn Sail

As one should expect, each flawed material is parallel to one raw ingredient or another. However, flawed materials cannot be refined into a higher tier of resources. Their main purpose is to serve as ingredients for ammunition. Cannonballs, for example, can be crafted with Metal Salvage.

You can also sell them off to the vendors at the hub to bankroll your voyages. However, this is admittedly not the best use for them in the early game. At least until you have an excess of these lying around, do not sell them off by the boatloads — this game is more ammunition-intensive than it lets on initially.

