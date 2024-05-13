How to get Growing Power in Warframe

Growing Power is one of Warframe's most used aura mods, granting a good chunk of squad-wide Ability Strength. While it comes with the prerequisite of having to apply a status effect from a weapon, this is easily achieved. In most cases, having one Growing Power in a Warframe squad guarantees a permanent 25% increment to Ability Strength.

However, many players are perplexed as to what Aura mod drops from. While most aura mods are obtainable from the Nightwave Cred Shop or Arbitration Offerings, Growing Power is one of the few exceptions and is offered by The Silver Grove Specters.

This article will go over how to get this mod in Warframe in some quick and easy steps.

Where to get Growing Power in Warframe

The Growing Power aura mod in Warframe drops from Knave Specters in the Silver Grove room. Note that the Knave Specter showdown during the Silver Grove quest does not drop the mod. Instead, you will have to farm it separately from the aforementioned room that spawns in Grineer forest tilesets when you have an Apothic equipped.

These entities have around a 6% chance to drop this mod when they die, meaning you may need a couple of attempts to get it.

How to farm Knave Specters to get Growing Power in Warframe

The Silver Grove room will always resemble the chamber found in the quest, and be circular on the minimap (Image via Digital Extremes)

To farm Growing Power from Knave Specters, you must beat the Silver Grove quest first. Then, follow these steps:

Craft a Nightfall Apothic, the blueprint for which unlocks after the Silver Grove quest. This costs two Morphics, two Dusklight Sarracenia, six Moonlight Dragonlilies, and 12 Sunlight Threshcones.

Equip the Nightfall Apothic on to your gear wheel.

Load into the E-Prime node on Earth, preferably Solo.

A secret Silver Grove room spawns in the Grineer forest tileset both during day and night. When you are near this room, Lotus will tell you that the "Silver Grove is nearby." Upon receiving this message, thoroughly check all the cave systems and dead-ends close to you.

Once you find the room, go to the Silver Grove shrine and offer the Nightfall Apothic to summon the Knave Specter.

If you load into the Silver Grove mission in the Steel Path mode, the Knave Specter can be a formidable opponent that's capable of knocking you down with its variant of Radial Disarm.

Khora or Khora Prime is the best loot frame in Warframe for farming the Growing Power mod in Warframe. You can lock down the Knave Specter reliably with Ensnare, and Pilfering Strangledome also gives you a chance to obtain Growing Power as a bonus drop.

