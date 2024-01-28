How to get Holy Fire in Fallout 76: Location, stats, and more

The Once in a Blue Moon update introduced the Holy Fire in Fallout 76. It was released on June 20, 2023. This weapon is categorized as a flamer, designed as a short-range heavy gun that deals sustained flame damage in a cone-shaped area of effect. Essentially, it functions as a flamethrower. It boasts a custom paint scheme that features cultist symbols.

The Holy Fire in Fallout 76 can drop with multiple Legendary weapon effects. You can re-roll the three main effects while the unique ones remain inherent to the weapon. This article will guide you in acquiring this flamethrower.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinions.

Fallout 76 Holy Fire location: Where to find it?

Event: Beasts of Burden is a public event (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Holy Fire in Fallout 76 is a potential reward from the Event: Beasts of Burden. This is a public event, which has a recommended player level of 50. You can participate in this event by talking to Luca Costa at Sacramental Glade, located in the Cranberry Bog region of Appalachia.

The event will take you to a cultist camp. There, you will battle several cultists, set off explosions, collect cargo, and finally fight the Legendary Ogua. Defeating this legendary cryptid will complete the event, and you might receive the Holy Fire weapon as a reward.

Fallout 76 Holy Fire stats: How good is it?

Holy Fire is a power flamer in Fallout 76 (Image via u/itz-tommi-lee on Reddit)

Here are the stats for Holy Fire:

Level 30: 33 Fire Damage

33 Fire Damage Level 40: 36 Fire Damage

36 Fire Damage Level 50: 41 Fire Damage

41 Fire Damage Fire rate: 109

109 Range: 264

264 Accuracy: 60

60 AP Cost: 30

30 Value: 1363

1363 Weight: 15.0

15.0 Magazine size: 100

100 Ammo: Fuel

Legendary weapon effects

Vampire's: Dealing damage to an enemy restores your health by two percent over two seconds.

Dealing damage to an enemy restores your health by two percent over two seconds. Rapid: Increases your attack speed by 25%.

Increases your attack speed by 25%. Durability: Reduces the speed of weapon breaking by 50%.

Reduces the speed of weapon breaking by 50%. Cursed: Increases your weapon damage by 15%, attack speed by 20%, and reduces durability by four.

Increases your weapon damage by 15%, attack speed by 20%, and reduces durability by four. Additional effect: You deal 18 Fire Damage over three seconds (Normal is nine Fire Damage over three seconds).

You can enhance this weapon by using the following weapon modifications:

Napalm tank

Increases attack to 69 Fire Damage.

Increases weight by 4.5.

Increases value by 60.

Long barrel

Increases range by 24.

Reduces accuracy by seven.

Increases weight by 4.5.

Increases value by 30.

Large propellant tank

Increases ammo capacity by 50.

Increases AP cost by 10%.

Increases weight by 4.5.

Increases value by 38.

Huge propellant tank

Increases ammo capacity by 100.

Increases AP cost by 10%.

Increases weight by 4.5.

Increases value by 60.

Can you make a build around Holy Fire in Fallout 76?

Yes, Holy Fire is an exceptionally potent flamer, making it a viable choice as the primary weapon for a Heavy Gunner build. It stands out as a considerably stronger version of the standard flamer in the game, thanks to its Cursed Legendary weapon effect, which remains intact even when re-rolling for the weapon.

