How to get Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended

Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended are an essential ingredient that forms the backbone of the crafting system and are often required in the endgame for durable and powerful weaponry, equipment, structures, ammunition, and armor. In a survival craft game, players typically begin by gathering basic resources such as wood and stone to create rudimentary items, which are later upgraded to metal variants or other durable options. Similarly, obtaining Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended becomes essential for thriving in the game's perilous environments.

Obtaining Metal Ingots is a multi-step process that begins with harvesting Metal itself, followed by smelting it into ingots using a crafting station. This process can be overwhelming for newcomers to the genre who are unfamiliar with the intricacies involved.

This article will guide you in crafting Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended.

Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended: How to craft, uses, and more

As mentioned earlier, to craft Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended, you must first gather Metal. Since the Island is the only map currently available in the game, you can find Metal in the following locations on this map:

Frozen Fang

Whitesky Peak

The Frigid Plains

The Grand Hills

Frozen Tooth

The Red Peak

Far's Peak

The Dead Island

Southern Islets

South Haven

Using a tamed Ankylosaurus is the most efficient way to gather Metal in the game, as it provides the most yield per action and 85 percent weight reduction while carrying this resource.

Once you have the necessary ingredients, you'll need a crafting station to create Metal Ingots. Utilize one of the following crafting stations for this purpose:

Refining Forge

Industrial Forge

Crafting a Refining Forge is straightforward once you reach level 20. You'll need 125 Stones, 5 Flint, 65 Hides, 20 Wood, and 40 Fiber, all of which can be acquired through exploring the map and hunting creatures.

With that, two pieces of Metal can be smelted to create a Metal Ingot.

An Argentavis is the best tame to carry the Metal Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended, as it provides 50 percent weight reduction.

What are the uses of Mental Ingots in ARK Survival Ascended?

Here are many of the items that can be crafted using Metal Ingots:

Smithy

Fabricator

Vault

Metal Pick

Metal Hatchet

Metal Sickle

Pike

Firearms

Explosive Weapons

Ammunition

Flak Armor

Fur Armor

Different types of Saddles

Elevator Structures

Metal Structures and Buildings

Metal Irrigation Pipes

Electrical Cables

Electrical Devices

Weapon Attachments

