It wouldn't be an overstatement to say that Metals in Skull and Bones are one of the most important resources to obtain. These are required for almost every ship upgrade in the game. Now, since your journey as a pirate will be ever-evolving, the need for upgrades will be felt constantly. So, it would serve well to rack up a ton of Metals in Skull and Bones.

That said, our fellow pirates might struggle in their search for this resource. That struggle ends today, as this article will show you how to get Metals in Skull and Bones.

Here's how to get Metals in Skull and Bones

Metals can pave the way for upgrades in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft || X/@SniperGamingTT1)

Metals are easy to come by, but you must put in a little work to farm them. Follow the steps below to get your hands on some Metals.

Head over to any Carpenter

Craft a Pickaxe and equip it to your ship

Now you can head out to the sea and start looking for Ore deposits

Once you come across an Ore Deposit, steer your ship close to it

When you're close enough, a prompt will appear, and interacting with it will trigger a minigame

Playing the minigame will add Metals to your inventory.

You can also toggle Auto Farming from the settings. This disables the minigame, but the yield you get from Ores will also go down. It is also important to note that if you don't get a prompt from Ore Deposits, it usually means another player has already harvested it.

Give it a while, and the Ore should replenish. Now that you have some Metals in Skull and Bones, it is time to get Refined Metals.

How to get Refined Metals in Skull and Bones

Refined Metals will give you access to the best ships (Image via Ubisoft || X/@tanakaOSR)

Refined Metals are higher-quality metals used for upgraded items and crafting better ships in Skull and Bones. You can get your hands on these through any Refinery in the game. Listed below are all the Refined Metals and their recipes:

Cast Iron Ingot - 3x Bog Iron

- 3x Bog Iron Nickel Ingot - 3x Nickel

- 3x Nickel Steel Ingot - 3x Pure Iron

- 3x Pure Iron Bronze Ingot - 3x Copper

- 3x Copper Cobalt Ingot - 3x Cobalt

- 3x Cobalt Zinc Ingot - 3x Zinc

- 3x Zinc Magnetite Ingot - 3x Magnetite

Now, you are equipped with all the knowledge required to get both Metals and Refined Metals in the game.

