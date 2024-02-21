How to obtain the Crowbar in Skull and Bones

The Crowbar in Skull and Bones is a useful tool that plays an important role in the early game. In this massively multiplayer online game (MMO), this essential tool is used to loot supplies, open chests, and gather resources from shipwrecks. You must get the Crowbar to gather materials and craft vital heavy ship weapons, furniture, and other items, making it a vital component for your late-game voyages.

To obtain the Crowbar in Skull and Bones, you must complete the Pirate’s Deal mission. This article explains how you can get this tool.

Steps to obtain the Crowbar in Skull and Bones

Exeter shipwreck in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

There are various tools on offer to aid in crafting and resource gathering in Skulls and Bones. Crowbar is one of the earliest items you can get that will pave the way for collecting other important tools.

Once you complete the prologue ship fight and end up on the shore of Exeter, you will get to meet the Pirate Chief Officer. This pirate will assign you several missions, the Pirate’s Deal being one of them. You can obtain Crowbar after completing the mission.

Here is how you can obtain Crowbar in Skull and Bones:

Sail across the Exeter wreckage and go to the nearby Island. Then, interact with the Pirate Chief Officer to get the Pirate’s Deal mission.

After that, come back to your ship and sail towards the north of the wreckage, which is at the left of the Island.

You will notice various supplies in barrels are floating near the rocks. Sharks will circle you in that area; make sure to scare them or fight to initiate the next step. You might not have many weapons, but you can use the Wooden Spear to kill the sharks.

Once you defeat the sharks, go near the barrels and salvage the goods.

Then, go back to the Island and find the Pirate Chief Officer; interact with him.

As you complete the mission, the Pirate Chief Officer will reward you with the essential Crowbar for your future ventures.

How to use the Crowbar in Skull and Bones

The Crowbar gets equipped automatically once you go near shipwrecks. You will notice the “Force Open” prompt at the bottom of your screen, and press that button to start the Salvaging process.

However, to salvage goods with the Crowbar, you'll have to play a mini-game. In this, the tool will swing back and forth, and you have to stop the cursor on the target marker. It can be on either a green or yellow bar.

If you can hit the green bar, you will get a boost and more supplies; hitting the yellow one might fetch fewer resources. You must note that missing the targeted marker twice in a row will cancel the Salvaging process and lock the shipwreck supplies.

That concludes our guide on how to obtain the Crowbar in Skull and Bones. You can also check out our other guides:

How to win at Cutthroat Cargo || How to get Precision Drilling Bit || How to complete Hunt for the Crown of Ukuta investigation