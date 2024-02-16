How to get Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones, a highly anticipated pirate-themed action-adventure game, is almost here. Set in an open world, this shooter allows players to take control of a customizable pirate ship and sail it alone or with others in Disputed Waters. The title also has various resources that players can use for the construction of weapons, ships, armor, and more.

Vengeful Essence is among the most unique of these resources. If you want to know how to get it, this guide is for you.

What to do to get Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones

Items in the game (Image via Ubisoft)

You will find a lot of Specialized Materials in Skull and Bones. All of these items have different locations and use cases in the game.

Similar to the Ethereal Ashes, Vengeful Essence is one of the rewards that you can earn by defeating the Rode Maangodin ghost ship. Once you have this item, you can use it to purchase chests, unique cosmetics, and the Blue Specter weapon blueprint.

If you're wondering what the Rode Maangodin ghost ship is, it is a World Boss located southeast of Port l'Hermine. It comes with otherworldly weapons that can do a lot of damage. Like other bosses, this enemy also has a few weak points located on its broadsides and stern.

However, before unlocking the Rode Maangodin ghost ship, make sure you've completed the Oceans Apart side contract from the Mysterious Rogue in The Oubliette. As this quest only unlocks after you reach Ship Rank 5, remember to grind for various items and blueprints to level up your ship.

Uses of Vengeful Essence in Skull and Bones

Like other Specialized Materials in this new title, Vengeful Essence also has some unique use cases. These include:

Craft Blue Specter ship weapon

Buy Mysterious Chest

Buy Hessel's Torment

Buy Hessel's Pride

Buy Hessel's Treasure

Once you defeat the Rode Maangodin ghost ship, take your rewards to the Mysterious Rogue vendor at Oubliette Outpost. This NPC allows you to exchange your Vengeful Essences as currency and provides chests, unique cosmetics, and weapon blueprints.

Here are the items alongside their price:

Mysterious Chest: 50 Vengeful Essence

Hessel's Torment: 15 Vengeful Essence

Hessel's Pride: 20 Vengeful Essence

Hessel's Treasure: 10 Vengeful Essence

Blue Specter: 50 Vengeful Essence

Players can now preorder Skull and Bones, which is scheduled for release later this year.

