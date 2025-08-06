How to get Nectar in Grounded 2

Nectar is an essential resource in Grounded 2, which is primarily used as a food item. While its spawns are random, it's not particularly difficult to find. There are no guaranteed locations, but certain areas of the map consistently spawn Nectar, even if the exact spawn spots vary.
This article highlights these potential locations to help you focus your search, saving you from randomly exploring the entire map to find Nectar in Grounded 2.
Grounded 2: How to get Nectar and potential locations explored
As mentioned earlier, Nectar is a ground item in Grounded 2 that can be found randomly scattered across the map. You can simply walk up to it and pick it up. It's easy to recognize thanks to its small, bright orange, and slightly shiny appearance. This distinct look makes it stand out, especially on muddy terrain, where it’s most commonly found.
Here are some of the potential locations:
Statue POI
In terms of potential locations, one of the best spots to find Nectar is the Statue POI; specifically, the garden with red flowers located on the southern side of the map. This area has one of the highest Nectar spawn rates, making it a prime farming spot. The fastest way to gather Nectar here is by using a Red Ant Buggy to quickly move through the garden and collect everything you see.
Picnic table
Another location worth checking is the southern area near the Picnic Table, where a few pieces of Nectar often spawn on the ground.
Snackbar POI
You may also find some Nectar at the Snackbar POI. Start by heading to the Ranger Outpost: Snackbar and explore the western side of the outpost, where Nectar is known to spawn.
While these locations are your best bet for farming, Nectar can also appear randomly during your adventures. As it’s easy to spot even from a moderate distance, you won’t need to constantly keep an eye out.
As for its use, Nectar serves as a consumable food item that replenishes stamina and reduces hunger. It is especially valuable during deep cave exploration or intense combat scenarios, making it a crucial resource to have throughout your journey.
Also read: All Workbench crafting recipes
Check out our other Grounded 2 articles:
- Best Mage build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations
- Best Rogue build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations
- Best Ranger build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations
- Best Fighter build in Grounded 2: Gear, Trinkets, and Mutations