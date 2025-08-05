How to get Pollen in Grounded 2

In Grounded 2, Pollen serves as a crafting material for special ammunition and a food recipe. The arrows and turret rounds made using it are some of the most effective weapons against flying bugs. For now, the resource can only be acquired by harvesting dandelions and fighting bees. However, farming it will take a lot of time, as it drops in low amounts.

This guide explains how you can farm Pollen from both dandelions and bees.

Where to find Pollen in Grounded 2

Dandelion containing Pollen (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The first and easiest way to acquire Pollen in Grounded 2 is by chopping down dandelions. You can start doing this as soon as you obtain the Omni-Tool with a level 1 axe upgrade.

The most common place to find dandelions is near the Trash Bag Ranger Outpost. Here, each dandelion will drop around three to four Pollen.

However, it’s not as easy as it sounds because there are two types of dandelion plants. One is the white that drops Tufts, which can be used as a glider. The other has a yellow flower and is the one you need to farm Pollen.

Bees will drop Pollen during a fight (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

The second method requires you to fight bees, and the large rock in the Ceremony region is the best place to find them. These creatures are neutral towards you unless attacked, which is something you’ll need to do. They can drop Pollen upon death, but in small amounts. Hit their legs for a higher chance of them dropping the resource.

Fighting bees will yield more Pollen, but the method isn’t recommended if you are not well geared. Like other bugs, harming a bee will provoke others in the area, and it's easy to get overwhelmed while fighting multiple bugs alone.

How to use Pollen in Grounded 2

Pollen Arrows are highly effective against flying enemies (Image via Xbox Game Studios)

Pollen is currently used across three crafting recipes:

Pollen Arrow: 2x Pollen and 5x Arrow

Groundy Rounds: 5x Web Fibre and 2x Pollen

Mac N Bees: 2x Bee Fuzz, 2x Acorn Bits, and 1x Pollen

The Pollen Arrow and Groundy Rounds are the best offense items against flying bugs in Grounded 2.

The Pollen Arrow can inflict a large amount of stun on a flying enemy, making it easier to bring them down. Groundy Rounds will shoot stick rounds from a turret, which is also highly effective in bringing down flying enemies. Meanwhile, Mac N Bees provide constant healing upon consumption while injured, but the most notable buff is the big boost to critical hit chance.

