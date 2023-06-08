How to get Skull Gems in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 is packed to the brim with different kinds of activities to partake in across the world of Sanctuary. You are liable to encounter a myriad of enemies along the journey who will test your skills and character build. The game also provides several types of loot in the form of weapons, armor, and even gems. Skull Gems are one of the important gem types that you must keep an eye on.

You can apply these gems to any of the sockets in weapons, armor, and jewelry to gain some stat boosts. While these boosts may seem inconsequential at first glance, they can enhance your build in the later stages of the game.

How to obtain Skull Gems in Diablo 4

You will come across a variety of loot while slaying enemies in Diablo 4, and it can be a bit overwhelming to keep track of it all. While gems may feel like mere trinkets, you should not ignore them, especially Skull Gems that can provide robust stat boosts to your character.

These gems can be obtained by organically playing the game and defeating foes you encounter in the myriad activities in Diablo 4. It is ideal to keep an eye out for chests, as they can also reward you with Skull Gems. The level or quality of this gem will depend on your character level and World Tier you are playing on.

There are many dungeons in the game that pit you against a variety of enemies, including some random encounters with formidable bosses. There is a higher chance to acquire Skull Gems from dungeons, and you can even find chests within them, so make sure to explore them thoroughly.

Once you accumulate enough Skull Gems, you can interact with the jeweler, who aids you in socketing them to your desired gear. You must note that the jeweler unlocks after you reach level 20 in Diablo 4. Furthermore, if you wish to remove the socketed gems you can use the jeweler to do so as well.

These are the types of Skull Gems that can be obtained or crafted using the jeweler’s services:

Crude Skull: This gem cannot be crafted.

This gem cannot be crafted. Chipped Skull: You can use 3 Crude Skull and 4500 gold to craft this gem.

You can use 3 Crude Skull and 4500 gold to craft this gem. Skull: You can craft it using 3 Chipped Skull and 12500 gold.

You can craft it using 3 Chipped Skull and 12500 gold. Flawless Skull: This gem can be crafted using 3 Skull and 18000 gold.

This gem can be crafted using 3 Skull and 18000 gold. Royal Skull: You will need 3 Flawless Skull and 50000 gold to craft it.

What is the use of Skull Gems in Diablo 4?

Skull Gems offer different stat bonuses depending on the gear you socket it on. The better the gem, the higher the stat boost you can obtain.

These are the stat boosts you get by socketing these gems:

You get some health upon getting kills if Skull Gems are equipped on weapons.

Socketing these gems on jewelry offers some armor points.

You will acquire a small percentage of healing effects when these gems are used on armor.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again!The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do. #Diablo4 is here, and the forces of Hell begin to overwhelm Sanctuary again! The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.@Diablo @Blizzard_Ent https://t.co/JzUw3EnGG5

You can then interact with the jeweler once you decide which gear you wish to apply/socket the Skull Gems on. There are many other gems in Diablo 4, so feel free to peruse this gemstone guide that highlights all the rarities and types, along with the stat boosts they grant.

Poll : 0 votes