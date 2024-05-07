How to get and use Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

The Whispering Keys in Diablo 4 can be one of the most precious resources in your inventory at the right moment. They are the only way to open silent chests, which are repositories of some of the best gear in the game, and if the RNG Gods are in your favor, you may even get some of the best gears very early in the game.

However, without the Whispering keys, the Silent Chests are useless. Many things will change in the game with the upcoming Diablo 4 Season 4, so if you have just started Diablo 4 or are planning to jump into the game after the new update, this article will give you an idea about the Whispering Keys and Silent Chests.

Steps for getting the Whispering Keys in Diablo 4

Always keep a bunch of Whispering Keys in your inventory (Image via Blizzard)

You must first seek out the Purveyor of Curiosities, a vendor whose wares are as enigmatic as the keys themselves. This elusive figure can be found lurking around at random towns and other locations in Fractured Peaks. Keep in mind that the Pureveyor of Curiosities doesn’t accept gold or any other usual currencies. They only trade for Murmuring Obols.

Murmuring Obols is one of the rarest currencies in the game, only rewarded for completing events and challenges in Diablo 4. Fortunately, Diablo 4 has no shortage of new events, and with each successful completion, you'll be rewarded a staggering 35 Obols, assuming you've completed the event’s mastery challenge.

You can buy a single Whispering Key for 20 Murmuring Obols, but the key on its own has no value. Its real value comes from what it unlocks, the Silent Chests. After you acquire your key, now you must hunt for these chests. Silent Chest contents can vary anywhere from common to legendary.

How to find Silent Chests in Diablo 4?

Keep an eye on the random Silent Chest on the road (image via Blizzard)

Although the Silent Chests may reward you with some of the best gear in the game, finding them is a hassle. These chests spawn at random, which means you can’t find any list of predetermined spawn locations. All you can do is hope for luck to be on your side and head out.

It is advised to always keep a Whispering Key in your inventory. You may never know when you will encounter a Silent Chest. If you encounter a chest and run back to get a key to open it, there are high chance that it will disappear by the time you return. So be cautious and always try to keep a key with you.