How to get Venom Gland in Palworld

Venom Gland, the dark-shaded coveted resource across Palworld, is pivotal in unlocking this title's mysteries and empowering your journey. Whether you're a daring newcomer venturing into uncharted territories or a seasoned explorer seeking to elevate your arsenal, obtaining this potent substance is essential.

This article will offer some ways to acquire Venom Gland, like getting it through hunts or trading with the realm's merchants.

Ways to get Venom Gland in Palworld

There are two confirmed ways to get Venom Gland in Palworld:

1) Hunt or capture Dark-type Pals

One surefire way to score Venom Glands is by taking on specific Dark-type Pals. The elusive items can be obtained as drops after defeating or capturing these creatures.

When you're just starting out in this game, your best option is to try and beat Daedream — it's not only accessible but also quite common in the starting area, although only at night. Defeat or capture this entity to snag those precious glands.

Other Pals that drop this item include:

Depresso

Killamari

Cawgnito

Helzephyr

Menasting

Be mindful of the dangers these Pals pose, as their attacks often inflict poison damage. To increase your chances of beating them, consider bringing along a healer Pal to counter the poson.

2) Purchase from Wandering Merchant

Venom Gland in Palworld can be bought from the Merchant (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Near the vicinity of the starting area lies Small Settlement, home to a Wandering Merchant offering Venom Glands at a rate of 100 gold per piece. While this way of resource acquisition is convenient, it might become financially burdensome, especially for those aiming to procure large quantities of this item.

What are the uses of Venom Gland in Palworld?

Poison Bow can be crafted in Palworld using this resource (Image via Pocket Pair, Inc.)

Unlike the other elemental organs, which are required to make armor and base-building structures, this dark gland is a resource required mostly to craft weapons that inflict poison-type damage. It is also used to create saddles for some of the most powerful Pals in Palworld.

Venom Gland is a resource required to make the following items:

Poison Arrow - This is a Tier 8 technology item and requires one point to unlock.

- This is a Tier 8 technology item and requires one point to unlock. Poison Bow - This a Tier 8 technology item and can be unlocked by spending two points. Only Poison Arrows can be used as ammo for it.

- This a Tier 8 technology item and can be unlocked by spending two points. Only Poison Arrows can be used as ammo for it. Poison Arrow Crossbow - This a Tier 17 technology item and can be unlocked by spending two points. Only Poison Arrows can be used as ammo for it.

- This a Tier 17 technology item and can be unlocked by spending two points. Only Poison Arrows can be used as ammo for it. Killamari's Gloves - This a Tier 9 technology item and requires one point to unlock after catching a Killamari.

- This a Tier 9 technology item and requires one point to unlock after catching a Killamari. Shadowbeak Saddle - This is a Tier 47 technology item and requires four points to unlock after catching a Shadowbeak.

- This is a Tier 47 technology item and requires four points to unlock after catching a Shadowbeak. Frostallion Noct Saddle - This a Tier 48 technology item and requires five points to unlock after breeding a Frostallion Noct.

- This a Tier 48 technology item and requires five points to unlock after breeding a Frostallion Noct. Antique Carpet - This is a Tier 18 technology item part of the Carpet Set. It is a decorative item.

Although the list of things you can make with this item isn't long, it is important to note that both Shadowbeak and Frostallion Noct are end-game Pals, and you need an extremely high number of resources to craft their saddles. If using these entities as mounts is on your wishlist, stocking up on this resource is paramount.

If your goal is to quickly make money in Palworld, this article can help you.