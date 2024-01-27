Palworld: Best weapons to get early game 

You might want to know about the best early-game Palworld weapons if you are just starting off with this amazing adventure survival title. These weapons are not only easy to acquire, but they also dish out a decent amount of damage to the enemies. The best part is that you won't need to grind too hard for the resources needed to craft them.

In this article, we will walk you through the best early-game Palworld weapons that you can get your hands on in Palworld.

Best early game Palworld weapons

Stone Spear

Stone Spear (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

You can unlock this weapon once you reach level four. This is one of the best early game Palworld weapons as you can get it quickly and it only requires 18 Wood and six Stone. The best thing about it is you will not need to craft any ammunition for it. You can swing it about like any other melee weapon and deal a decent amount of damage.

This weapon is perfect for close-quarter combat, and you can maintain distance from the enemies thanks to its length. So, you should definitely unlock this weapon as soon as you reach level four.

Old Bow

Old Bow (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

If you fancy a ranged weapon, the Old Bow is one of the best when it comes to optimal early-game Palworld weapons. You can unlock this weapon after reaching level 3, and it requires 30 Wood, five Stone, and 15 Fibre to be crafted. Since it is a ranged weapon, you will also need to craft arrows, which become available at level three. You can craft Arrows with one Wood and one Stone.

Ranged weapons are some of the best in the game. You can shoot your enemies from a distance and then dodge their attacks by rolling from their line of fire.

You can rinse and repeat, and this technique is very effective against various enemies in this game, especially the strong Pals that can one-shot you if you are too close.

When it comes to bows, you can also use the Fire Bow and the Poison Bow if you want typing effectiveness against some Pals. For instance, you will want to use the Fire Bow with Fire Arrows against Grass- and Ice-type Pals in this game.

Crossbow

Crossbow (Image via Pocket Pair Inc.)

You can unlock the Crossbow once you reach level 13. You might be tempted to craft the Three Shot Bow, but you can use our Palworld level-up fast guide to gain a few more levels quickly and go for the Crossbow. You can craft this weapon using 50 Wood, 40 Stone, 10 Ingot, and five Nail, and you must have access to a High Quality Workbench.

This is one of the best early-game Palworld weapons, as it fires very powerful shots. Even though it takes some time to reload, you can still use the dodge-roll technique to avoid getting hit by your enemies. This weapon is so good you can even make it into later stages of the game and not require any other weapon. You can even defeat powerful Tower Bosses like Lily and Lyleen.

If you are lucky, you might come across a purple Crossbow schematic. You would be set for the entire game if you do find one in the wild. Like the Old Bow, the Crossbow also comes in a Fire and Poison variant. Once again, you can use these variants in general or for typing efficacy against certain Pals in this game.

These are the best early-game Palworld weapons, and we feel you will have a splendid gameplay experience once you have the Old Bow and the Crossbow.