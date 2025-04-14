How to get more Willpower stat in Diablo 4

In Diablo 4, Willpower is one of the four primary core stats, which enhances healing, Resource Generation, and Overpower damage. It's especially crucial for classes like Druids, Barbarians, Sorcerers, and Necromancers, who rely on these aspects. Understanding core stats is a good way to understand your build, which will help you optimize your build from the beginning.

In this guide, we will show how you can effectively increase your Willpower stat and where it works best.

Understanding the Willpower stat in Diablo 4

Enhancing your Willpower in Diablo 4 is essential for characters' Overpower damage. (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Depending on your build, Willpower comes in handy to sustain resource-heavy skills while increasing damage output. Specifically, if your build is made around the Overpower mechanic, it can drastically change the way you play by giving you insane damage output.

Examples of such builds would be the Earthquake Barbarian, Hammer of the Ancients (HotA) Barbarian, Cataclysm Druid, etc.

Each point in Willpower provides:

+0.1% Healing Received (Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer)

+0.25% Overpower Damage (Barbarian, Druid, Rogue, Necromancer, and Sorcerer)

+0.1% Resource Generation (Barbarians and Sorcerers)

For Druids, Willpower is one of the most important primary stats, directly influencing skill damage. Necromancers who use Blood builds also benefit significantly from increased Willpower, which directly influences Overpower damage output.

Methods to increase Willpower in your build

Equip Gear with Willpower Affixes

Find armor and accessories that specifically boost Willpower or All Stats. Many items offer bonuses to all core stats, but prioritizing those with higher Willpower values will yield better results.

Leveling up

You get +1 to Willpower every time you level up.

Utilize Sapphires in Gear Sockets

Inserting Sapphires into your gear gem slots can enhance Willpower:

Chipped Sapphire: +6 Willpower

Sapphire: +12 Willpower

Flawless Sapphire: +18 Willpower

Royal Sapphire: +27 Willpower

Discover Altars of Lilith

Exploring and activating Altars of Lilith scattered throughout the Sanctuary grants permanent stat boosts, including Willpower. Collecting all 160 of them can give you over 60 Willpower.

Optimize Paragon Boards

As you progress, allocate Paragon points to nodes that increase Willpower. Strategic planning of your Paragon Boards can lead to a substantial increase in this stat.

Monitoring Willpower Effects

While Willpower boosts are impactful, they might not always be immediately noticeable. To assess their effects:

Hover over the Willpower stat in your character sheet to view detailed bonuses.

Keep in mind that significant changes to damage and critical damage often require significant increases in Willpower.

Enhancing your Willpower is essential for characters that depend on healing, resource generation, and Overpower damage. By focusing on gear affix selection, utilizing sapphires, exploring Altars of Lilith, and optimizing your Paragon Board, you can effectively boost this stat and improve your overall damage output.

