How good is Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld?

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld is a name that gets everyone excited. Pocketpair's hit monster-tamer title boasts an impressive collection of unique creatures, each offering different strategic advantages to the tamers. The fire-breathing Jormuntide Ignis stands out as an especially desired Pal when compared to its less-rare variant, Jormuntide.

However, it's a different discussion when it comes to Jormuntide Ignis justifying its ultra-coveted status in Palworld.

This article will dive into the depths of this Pal, discussing its strengths, weaknesses, and its role as a base defender. We will also analyze if it is a good fit for your teams and base, or if it is just another big name floating with no real mettle to justify its status.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld: Is it any good?

Jormuntide Ignis as seen in the game (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

There is no simple answer to this question. On paper, Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld boasts impressive stats with the following base values:

HP : 130

: 130 Melee Attack : 150

: 150 Shot Attack : 130

: 130 Defense : 100

: 100 Price : 9500

: 9500 Crafting Speed : 100

: 100 Stamina : 100

: 100 Running Speed : 525

: 525 Sprinting Speed : 700

: 700 Slow Walk Speed: 100

The dual Fire/Dragon-type Pal, despite having amazing stats on paper, falls short when put to practical use. And a big reason for this is the humongous size that it comes in. Keep reading to find out more.

Jormuntide Ignis in a combat team in Palworld

Jormuntide Ignis has a good attack stat which scales well with its level. However, while building a combat team in Palworld, statistics and values are not the only metrics you should look at.

In a team, Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld falls off for three major reasons:

1) The Dragon typing

Jormuntide Ignis is a dual Fire/Dragon-type Pal in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Jormuntide Ignis is a dual Fire/Dragon-type Pal. Dragon types are very powerful but are easily countered by Ice-type Pals. Late-game Palworld teams usually have a Jetragon, which is also Dragon-type. Any decent Ice-type attack can potentially STAB these Dragon Pals, instantly putting you at a disadvantage. A well-balanced team would not have more than one Pal with identical weaknesses.

2) Outshined by other Pals

Blazamut in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Pals like Blazamut offer a more well-rounded team approach compared to Jormuntide Ignis. With similar stats, Blazamut deals away with the Dragon-type problem, leaving only Water-type to be its vulnerability. Pals like Faleris and Suzaku also offer decent alternatives while doing away with the type weakness.

3) Jormuntide Ignis' size

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld often bugs out (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || rozenchu on Reddit)

Jormuntide Ignis' most pressing problem is its size. Because of its lengthy and large stature, it is known to frequently bug out because of collision with obstacles. It will simply stop attacking in such scenarios and keep taking more damage than it can dole out.

Although Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld is tanky, with its frequent bugging out, players find themselves frustrated and prefer some of the alternatives mentioned earlier. At times, it will also climb trees (somehow) and bug out there!

Jormuntide Ignis as a Pal stationed in your Palworld base

Many Jormuntide Ignis in a Palworld base (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || GreekPal on Reddit)

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld truly shines as a base Pal for several reasons. As mentioned, Jormuntide Ignis has amazing stats to be a combat Pal but falls off for some rather niche reasons. On a base, with 14 other Pals, most of the problems are accounted for.

Jormuntide Ignis as a base defender during raids in Palworld

With superior attack and tanky stats, it can defend extremely well against S-tier raids as well. Attacks like Fire Ball can obliterate groups of enemies rather easily. The only disadvantage here lies once again in its gigantic size which is prone to bug out after colliding with objects and mechanisms even at your base.

Jormuntide Ignis as an Ingot farmer

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld has the highest Kindling stat (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || BigJimID on X)

This fiery Pal reigns supreme as the game's only Pal with a Level 4 Kindling ability, making it lightning fast while making Ingots, or even during cooking. Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld gets Ingots cooked at a monstrous speed, often faster than you can farm ores for them.

However, there is a known problem with Jormuntide Ignis' AI, wherein it often loses its way to the furnaces after taking breaks. In these cases, you may have to manually drag the Pal out and re-assign them to the furnace.

Jormuntide Ignis: The final verdict

Jormuntide Ignis in Palworld is a complex case, and its value depends on your playstyle. If you crave a powerful base defender and an Ingot-farming machine, this Pal is a must-have.

However, for combat-hungry tamers seeking a well-rounded team member, other Pals might be a better fit. Consider your needs and weigh the pros and cons before embarking on your quest to capture this coveted creature.