Best Palworld Ingot Farm: How to make 40,000 Ingots every hour

A Palworld Ingot Farm can meet all your needs for this highly sought-after resource. Having such a setup that delivers 40,000 Ingots every hour would be insane overkill. Not only can you craft everything in the game, but you can also sell them for a massive amount of Gold.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to build the best Palworld Ingot Farm, including the Pals needed and the ideal setup.

How to build the best Palworld Ingot Farm to make 40,000 Ingots every hour

The first thing you need to do to build the best Palworld Ingot Farm is find a large flat piece of terrain to build your base. This will make planning out your base a lot more streamlined.

Once you find a suitable place for the Palworld Ingot Farm base, ensure you have the following Pals with Mining Work Suitability at your Ore Mining Site:

Digtoise: Skills needed for this Pal are Artisan, Lucky, Serious, and Work Slave. Condense it as much as you can; Level 5 would be ideal.

Blazamut

You will need a couple of Pals with Transport Work Suitability, such as Anubis, to move the Ore from the Mining Site to a storage unit. You will also need two Jormuntide Ignis to smelt the Ore into Ingots.

Digtoise can be found in the desert biome. Astegon can be encountered as an Alpha Pal Boss in the map's volcanic region. You can also breed Astegon in Palworld. Blazamut can be found in the Scorching Mineshaft dungeon. You can breed Anubis and Jormuntide Ignis. So, there is no need to go hunting for these monsters.

Max out all these Pals' work speed to make the most out of this Palworld Ingot Farm, for which you will need to farm Pal Souls.

You can also use the Monitoring Stand in Palworld to increase the work output of your Pals. Keep in mind that it will tank the Sanity of all your workers. So, you might need to compensate for that with hot springs.

With four Ore Mining Sites, three Hot Springs, and a couple of furnaces, you can make about 48,000 Ingots every hour. With the suggested mining Pals, you can generate about 19,200 Ore every hour.

Since you can have up to four mining sites, that will give you almost 80,000 Ore every hour. As making one Ingot takes two Ore, you will get about 40,000 Ingots every hour from this Palworld Ingot Farm.

You will need to grind for Pal Souls to max out the work speed of your Pals, but given the returns in terms of Ingots, the extra work is justified. You can find Pal Souls randomly on the ground throughout the vast expanses of Palpagos Island. You can also acquire them by butchering Pals. Catching Pals can also provide you with the same. So, you can acquire this item through many easy ways.

