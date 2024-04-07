The Monitoring Stand in Palworld allows you to make your Pals work more efficiently at your base. The monsters in Palworld are not the best when prioritizing tasks, and you may have noticed some of them abandoning the work at hand to focus on something that is unimportant or can be postponed. If only there was a way to influence the decision-making of your Pals.

This is where the Monitoring Stand in Palworld comes into play. It allows you to decide what tasks the Pals at your base focus on, so it is imperative to learn how to use the Monitoring Stand in Palworld.

In this article, we will go through everything you need to know about the Monitoring Stand in Palworld, including how to get it, use it, and other miscellaneous details about this amazing Palworld technology.

What does the Monitoring Stand do in Palworld?

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Monitoring Stand in Palworld allows you to go into the nitty-gritty details of the Work Suitabilities of active Pals in your base. You can control what you want each worker Pal to do at your base.

Using the Monitoring Stand, you can also disable certain Work Suitabilities in Pals that come with multiple areas of expertise. This way, if you want your Anubis to mine Ore at your base, you can turn of every other Work Suitability that the beast has to prevent it from getting distracted.

How to get the Monitoring Stand in Palworld

Before going into the details of how you can use the Monitoring Stand in this game, let us first help you set it up in your base.

To get the Monitoring Stand, you must fulfill the following criteria:

You must be at level 15 or above.

or above. You must have at least two Technology Points in your account.

in your account. You must have 30 Wood and 10 Stone in your inventory to craft this item after unlocking the recipe.

How to direct Pals using the Monitoring Stand in Palworld

Now that the Monitoring Stand is up and functional, let us take a look at how you can use this technology in Palworld. You can choose between two ways of using the Monitoring Stand to direct your Pals in the game:

Set work mode: This lets you decide how much and how hard your Pals work at your base.

This lets you decide how much and how hard your Pals work at your base. Set work preferences: This allows you to control the different Work Suitabilities of your Pals.

All work mode choices while using the Monitoring Stand in Palworld

Work Modes (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

You can choose from four work modes in the Monitoring Stand:

Relaxed Work

You can use this work mode to make your Pals perform moderate work. It comes with the following attributes for your Pals:

Low work speed

Normal movement speed

Low Sanity (SAN) depletion rate

Low Hunger depletion rate

Normal Work

You can use this setting to make your Pals perform humane work. This work mode comes with the following attributes for your Pals:

Normal work speed

High movement speed

Normal SAN depletion rate

Normal Hunger depletion rate

Hard Work

You can use this work mode if you want your Pals to perform cruel work. It comes with the following attributes for your Pals:

High work speed

High movement speed

High SAN depletion rate

High Hunger depletion rate

Super Hard Work

You can use this work mode to make your Pals do brutal work. While using this, your Pals will have the following attributes:

Highest work speed

Highest movement speed

Highest SAN depletion rate

Highest Hunger depletion rate

All work preferences that the Monitoring Stand offers

Work Preferences (Image via Pocketpair, Inc)

You can also select the Work Suitabilities in your Pals. This way, you can make certain Pals focus on one particular task even if they have multiple areas of expertise. You can modify the following Work Suitabilities:

Kindling

Combat

Farming

Handiwork

Transporting

Cooling

Watering

Planting

Generating Electricity

Medicine Production

Mining

Lumbering

Gathering

The Work Suitabilities of your Pals will be highlighted with green tick marks. You can turn off certain Work Suitabilities by clicking on the tick marks which will then turn into a red cross “X” mark.

Doing this will prevent said Pal from performing tasks associated with the disabled Suitability. So, using the Monitoring Stand in Palworld gives you God-mode access to your Pals’ working efficiency.

To learn more about the game, consider going through our other Palworld articles:

How to get Ancient Civilization Cores in Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Libero Ultra Slab in Palworld || All new items and abilities added in version 0.2.0.6 of Palworld || How to get Bellanoir Slab in Palworld || How to summon a Raid Boss in Palworld || Best Pals to pair Mercy Hit Passive Skill within Palworld || How to build the Summoning Altar in Palworld || Bellanoir Libero: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more in Palworld || How to defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld Raids