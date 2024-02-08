10 best technologies you should unlock first in Palworld

Unlocking technologies is crucial to having a smooth and functional base in Palworld. These greatly enhance and improve your quality of life in this adventure survival title. In fact, even your Pals benefit from some of these. Whether you want to survive extreme weather conditions or enemies in the wild, you will need various tools that can be obtained by unlocking various technologies.

You can unlock these items with the help of Technology Points that you can obtain primarily by leveling up. If you are new to the game, you might want to read our article that covers the best ways to gain XP and level up fast in Palworld.

That said, let’s take a look at the best technologies that you should unlock first in Palworld.

10 best technologies that you should unlock in Palworld

1) Palbox

Palbox (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

It is by far the most important technology in Palworld and the game will make you unlock it very early on in your journey. You will need the Palbox to build your base and have something that you can call home.

Once you have the Palbox placed, you can build anything within the blue border that marks the boundary of your base. You can find all the Pals that you catch in your Palbox, and can use this technology to deploy them at your base to make them work.

2) Common Shield

Common Shield (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Shields are important to keep yourself protected from enemies – Pals and NPC humans. Exploration is the key to discovering new locations on Palpagos Island and catching strong Pals in Palworld. It is during this exploration that you might come across enemies with strong abilities or weapons that can do a lot of damage.

A shield will come in handy to protect you from the attacks coming from the enemies. While the Common Shield is nothing extraordinary in terms of protection, it is better to have something protecting you.

3) Old Bow

Old Bow (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

With a shield in hand, you will need a weapon to return blows at your enemies. The Old Bow is a fantastic early-game weapon for your Palworld journey. You can unlock it with Technology Points once you reach Level 5. You will also need arrows to use with this technology.

4) Straw Pal Bed

Straw Pal Bed (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Once you catch a few Pals, you can deploy them at your base to make them perform various tasks. Working will lead to exhaustion and the Pals will need to sleep in order to feel rejuvenated. You will have to build Straw Pal Beds initially to help your Pals sleep when night falls. The said structure can be unlocked with Technology Points once you reach Lvel 3.

5) Feed Box

Feed Box (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Working will also spike your Pals’ hunger. So, you will have to feed them so that they don’t perish from hunger and exhaustion. You can feed your Pals manually or build a Feed Box where you can store food items for them to eat.

If you store food, the Pals will feed themselves automatically whenever they feel hungry. You can unlock the Feed Box with Technology Points once you reach Level 5.

6) Berry Plantation

Berry Plantation (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

With the Feed Box up and running, you will need a constant supply of food. The Berry Plantation is the earliest plantation unit that you can unlock in Palworld. It will not only produce food for your Pals, but you can also take from it and eat the berries raw or roast them to remove your hunger status. You can unlock the Berry Plantation with Technology Points at Level 6.

7) Logging Site

Logging Site (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Now that you have a steady food supply and all your Pals are sufficiently rested, you will need to set up stations for them to work at. The Logging Site is one of the most important that you will need to build at your base.

Once you have a Pal with Lumbering Work Suitability, you can assign them to the Logging Site and they will constantly chop wood for you. Wood is a very important commodity, and having a non-stop supply is very useful.

8) Stone Pit

Stone Pit (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Like the previous entry, the Stone Pit is another very crucial technology that you can unlock early on and will still be useful late into your journey in Palworld. You can assign Pals with Mining Work Suitability to work at this station and they will provide you with an endless supply of Stone. This, like Wood, is very important for building and crafting the majority of items in this game.

9) Crusher

Crusher (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Since you have a fat supply of Stone in your base now, you should also unlock the Crusher, which will give you Paldium Fragments and Fibre, resources that are important for a wide array of items. The former are primarily important for crafting Spheres in Palworld.

Once you have the Crusher built in your base, you will have to assign a Pal with the Watering Work Suitability. Without a Pal to water the device, you will not be able to get any resources from it.

10) High Quality Workbench

High Quality Workbench (Image via Pocket Pair Inc)

Primitive Workbenches are nice but they will only take you so far. If you want a wider array of recipes and more efficient crafting, using the High Quality Workbench will greatly improve your gameplay experience. You can unlock the High Quality Workbench with Technology Points once you reach Level 12.

If you are struggling to level up, we have an article that teaches you how to level up fast in Palworld. It is important to get more XP to get the Technology Points needed for unlocking all the technologies the game has to offer.