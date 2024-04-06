Bellanoir Libero in Palworld: Where to find, skills, item drops, and more

Finding and defeating Bellanoir Libero in Palworld should be your primary conquest after braving the first Raid boss, Bellanoir. This formidable Dark-type beast presents an exciting challenge and abundant rewards to those who are brave enough to fight it. But that's not all, the behemoth Pal changes itself to become Ice-type when nearing its demise.

This guide serves as your ultimate companion as you confront the evolved form of this Dark-type colossus. We'll embark on a journey to uncover the beast's shrouded location, meticulously dissect its enhanced skillset, and unveil the coveted treasures it drops after you defeat Bellanoir Libero in Palworld.

Where to find Bellanoir Libero in Palworld?

Summoning Bellanoir Libero in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc.)

Bellanoir Libero isn't a foe you'll meet on your Palworld adventures. This is the "extreme" version of the terrifying first Raid boss, a creature you can only summon at your own risk. Prepare to face Bellanoir Libero by unlocking the Summoning Altar through the Ancient Technology research tree.

The key to summoning this dark enigma lies in scattered Bellanoir Libero's Slab Fragments, which are hidden within the treacherous purple and gold chests of high-level dungeons (Level 40+) in the icy peaks region. Once you've collected all the fragments and crafted the complete Bellanoir Libero's Slab, head to the Summoning Altar and unleash the power within.

A dire warning awaits you - Bellanoir Libero's immense power could devastate your base. To ensure your safety, choose a clear area far from your main base before summoning this fearsome foe.

Interestingly, defeating it as a Raid boss grants you a Huge Dark Egg. This egg will hatch into a brand new Bellanoir Libero for your Pal collection.

Bellanoir Libero in Palworld: All skills

Bellanoir Libero's attacks in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

Shrouded in mystery, Bellanoir Libero's full repertoire of attacks is currently not known. However, during battles with this extreme Raid boss, trainers have witnessed the following devastating Dark-type skills unleashed:

Dark Laser - Dark-type, 150 damage

- Dark-type, 150 damage Nightmare Ball - Dark-type, 100 damage

- Dark-type, 100 damage Shadow Burst - Dark-type, 55 damage

This section will be gradually updated as more information about Bellanoir's attacks is available.

What items does Bellanoir Libero drop in Palworld?

Bellanoir Libero's drops in Palworld (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

Conquering Bellanoir Libero showers you with riches. While valuable gems bolster your pockets at any Palworld Merchant, the true treasures lie elsewhere. Here's a glimpse of the coveted loot this formidable foe relinquishes:

Multiclimate Undershirt Level 2: Gear up for any environment with this advanced undershirt.

Gear up for any environment with this advanced undershirt. Stout Fruit (Legendary): This legendary item fortifies your Pals' defenses, making them even tougher in battle.

This legendary item fortifies your Pals' defenses, making them even tougher in battle. Huge Dark Egg: Hatch a brand new Bellanoir Libero to add to your Pal collection.

Hatch a brand new Bellanoir Libero to add to your Pal collection. Ancient Civilization Core (x2) (Legendary): These legendary items hold immense power, their secrets waiting to be unlocked.

These legendary items hold immense power, their secrets waiting to be unlocked. Bellanoir Libero (Ultra) Slab: This slab allows you to summon an even more powerful version of Bellanoir Libero with a whopping 900,000 HP.

Bellanoir Libero in Palworld: Work suitability

Bellanoir Libero's skills and work suitability (Image via Pocketpair, Inc. || ImCade on YouTube)

Beyond its fearsome combat prowess, Bellanoir Libero offers valuable utility as a partner. Its signature Partner Skill, Nightmare Iris, unleashes a powerful Dark-type Nightmare Ray on a targeted enemy.

For base management, Bellanoir Libero excels in Medicine Production thanks to its Level 4 talent, streamlining this crucial task. While its Level 2 Gathering and Transporting traits might not be top-tier, they contribute to your base's overall efficiency.

Finally, the legendary passive trait Siren of the Void empowers both Dark and Ice-type attacks by a staggering 20% each, making Bellanoir Libero a powerhouse in battle.