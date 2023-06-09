How to hide your helmet in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers a myriad of opportunities to slay your enemies by leveraging the unique abilities of your chosen class. The game also provides a healthy amount of loot in the form of weapons and armor pieces like chest plates, gloves, helmets, and more. This is meant to encourage you to experiment with your character’s appearance in the title.

There might be instances where you may not admire the look or style of a particular helmet, but the stats are enticing. In such scenarios, you must not avoid using the helmet since the game has the provision of hiding it. All you need to do is head to any of the wardrobes in the game.

What to do to conceal your helmet in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 not only has a robust narrative but also comprises intricate gameplay mechanics that can aid you in tackling enemies in the unforgiving world of Sanctuary. Furthermore, the game is generous in offering you loot by defeating enemies, partaking in dungeons, and more. One of the loot types is a helmet that you may want to hide in case it doesn't visually appeal to you.

Fortunately, you can use the wardrobes located in most of the major hub areas and towns in Diablo 4. The first one can be found in the vicinity of the Kyovashad waypoint. You will need to complete the game’s tutorial and progress to this town to be able to hide your helmet.

Feel free to use these pointers to hide a helmet:

Interact with the wardrobe to open up a menu that displays your character on the left and your gear on the right. On the top left portion of the screen, there are three options wardrobe, appearance, and headstone. You will be in the wardrobe section by default. Select the helmet from the right side of the screen under the Armor tab. Opt for an option that reads Unequipped Look. Go ahead and select confirm look option to finalize your selection.

After confirming the changes, your helmet will be hidden, but its effects won't be disabled. You must note that hiding your helmet doesn't cost any gold, either. This means you can perform the aforementioned steps as many times as you wish for any helmet.

Diablo 4 also comprises a transmog system that enables you to retain the stats of any gear and apply a different look to it. This gives you the flexibility to adapt the look you desire without sacrificing the stats of your favorite gear. The same can be done at any of the wardrobes in the game.

You can not only alter the look of your gear but also enhance it in many ways by visiting a merchant like a blacksmith, occultist, or jeweler. Each of them has a unique function, and enhancing gear using their services will improve your character build.

The latest action RPG from Blizzard has not disappointed. The action is non-stop, and the gameplay is incredible. Whether playing hardcore or casual, there's plenty to do.

