How to install and use OptiFabric mod for Minecraft 1.20

Minecraft's latest update has introduced lots of new changes and features as well as fixed some bugs. Within a few hours after its release, Fabric came up with a patch. OptiFabric is a mod that can be used to run OptiFine on the Fabric Mod Loader. This is done by taking the original OptiFine tool and making it compatible with the Fabric Mod Loader at runtime.

This article will provide you with a step-by-step guide on how to install and use the OptiFabric extension in Minecraft.

Guide for using OptiFabric mod for Minecraft

How to install and use the OptiFabric mod in your system?

Visuals after installing OptiFabric (Image via Mojang)

The first step is to download and install Fabric for Minecraft 1.20, OptiFine HD, and OptiFabric, each from its respective official site on your computer. You need to ensure that you have the Java application installed on your PC before you do that, though.

Once all three programs are installed, open Fabric Installer with Java(TM) Platform SE binary. Make sure that 1.20 is selected for Minecraft and that the Loader is the most recent version. Now click on install.

After that, open your Minecraft Launcher to find the Installation tab. Click on it, and you may see Fabric Loader. If you do not see it, then just follow these steps to use OptiFabric:

1) Click on Installation and type the name Fabric Optifine 1.20.

2) In the Version tab, search for your Fabric Loader version, select it, and click on Create.

3) Now hover over to the folder icon to the right of the Fabric name you just created and click on it. Now, if you find a folder named Mods, then click on it. Otherwise, create a new folder named Mods and open it. Now drag and drop the OptiFine and OptiFabric files that you downloaded into it.

Now, you will be able to launch your game on your system.

What to expect from the OptiFabric mod?

A plain's biome using shaders (Image via Mojang)

OptiFabric optimizes your gameplay experience. It makes your surroundings look better, enhances the textures of blocks, and also provides other configuration options.

OptiFabric optimizes the game's rendering pipeline, resulting in improved performance. You will notice smoother gameplay, reduced lag, and faster loading times. You can also double the FPS you get in this game with it. Moreover, it also allows you to customize the terrains, colors, lighting, and font width to your preferences. It also provides support for Shaders.

You can customize almost every minute detail in the game with the help of this mod. This includes controlling the fog, day-night timings (only possible in creative mode), loading chunks and all kinds of entities in this game, and more.

By following the above instructions, you can easily install and configure OptiFabric to enhance visuals in Minecraft 1.20. Make sure to check its version as well as this tool's compatibility with other mods.

Poll : 0 votes