How to join Diablo 4 2.0 PTR

Ahead of Diablo 4 patch 2.0, players can get into a PTR to try out the upcoming changes. This makes sense, as the 2.0 update will be a titanic change to how D4 feels and plays. There's a great deal going on—from a new level cap and Runewords to itemization changes and new abilities for all the classes. As with most test servers, this is less about just playing the game and getting a head start, and more about providing valuable feedback.

The Diablo 4 developers need to know how players feel about the 2.0 updates before they’re pushed live, so a PTR is very important. It’s also a way to catch bugs that the developers might not find in their test sessions. Update 2.0 and Vessel of Hatred are both quite exciting, so players who take part can see what’s on the horizon.

How to take part in Diablo 4’s 2.0 PTR

It's easy to join the PTR for Diablo 4 2.0! (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In order to take part in Diablo 4’s 2.0 PTR, you need to have a Battle.net account on your PC. This facility will not be available for console players at this time. There may be a PTR for consoles later, but we cannot confirm at this time. Pre-ordering the Vessel of Hatred expansion is not a pre-requisite to take part in the PTR.

As long as you have Diablo 4 in some capacity on PC, you can play in the 2.0 PTR. This includes Game Pass and Game Pass Ultimate Users.

To take part in the PTR on PC, just log in to the Battle.net app on your PC, and follow the instructions below to join in on the action, when the servers open:

Open the Blizzard Battle.net App and select Diablo 4 from your Games list.

In the selector above the Play button, there is a game version drop down menu.

Select the Public Test Realm option.

Click Install to Install the PTR client. This becomes a Play button when ready.

Click Play to log in to the PTR, and select any of the available Test Servers.

Create a new test character.

Note: Create a Seasonal Mechanic for any testing related to the Seasonal themes.

Enter the game and test the 2.0 PTR!

Note that Game Pass owners must access Battle.net through the Xbox App instead of natively running the app on their PC.

While the official time has not been given for the PTR, players will be able to take part from September 4, 2024, until September 11, 2024. Like the Season 5 PTR, this will give players a chance to test the new features that will be added in Season 6, as well as the Vessel of Hatred changes. Then, based on feedback given by players, the developers will be able to adjust the upcoming phase of the title and make other balance changes.

If you see something that needs to be changed, or perhaps you find a bug, you can give feedback anytime. To do so, you can head to the PTR forums when they open. There’s also the “Report a Bug” button, which you can find by pressing ESC on your keyboard.

