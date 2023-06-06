How to obtain the Card Conjuring emote in the Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Among many unlockables in The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom are some new emotes. One of these is the Card Conjuring emote, unlocked through hard work and skill in one of the game’s many optional objectives. Depending on how often you play cards in the game, this could be either an easy or infuriating reward to unlock as you explore Tamriel. However, this is an incredibly cool visual.

To unlock the Card Conjuring emote, there are some steps you need to follow in the game. Get ready to play some cards, though, because you will need to put in some effort to unlock this achievement.

How to unlock Card Conjuring emote in Elder Scrolls Online Necrom

Alongside new features and rewards in The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, fans of Tales of Tribute also have something to look forward to. Players can unlock a new emote, the Card Conjuring emote. This comes from completing an achievement in the game, though it could take some time.

You will need the Card Conjurer achievement to unlock this. To complete this in The Elder Scrolls Online Necrom, collect and use 10 Heavily Played Tribute cards, which come as rewards from the Tales of Tribute matches played in the game.

To get Heavily Played cards, you must unlock them in the Tales of Tribute match rewards. This is where there’s no telling how long it will take for players to unlock the achievement.

It could happen instantly or take days and perhaps even weeks of grinding. If you want to take a break from the Arcanist class or the new main story quest, this could be a goal worth working towards.

Tales of Tribute is a deck-building card game in The Elder Scrolls Online, launched with the High Isle expansion. It makes sense to keep building upon it with new rewards like the Card Conjuring emote. This fancy emote has the player conjure a card out of nowhere and make it disappear just as quickly.

To begin this trophy, you must at least have the High Isle expansion and finish the tutorial in Gonfalon Bay. Both requirements must be met to play Tales of Tribute and if you want to play against others online.

In addition to new emotes, players can work towards fantastic new mounts in this expansion. This will also take a lot of work but will be worth it in the end. The Elder Scrolls Online’s latest expansion, Necrom, is available now on PC and will come to consoles on June 20, 2023.

