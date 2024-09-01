How to obtain and use Earth-Encrusted Gems in WoW The War Within

Earth-Encrusted Gems are materials introduced to World of Warcraft in The War Within expansion. These items are part of the optional content you can grind for, providing cosmetic rewards for your transmog needs. There are 10 Earth-Encrusted gems across all Faction Reputation tracks. Without guidance, you may not figure out what these materials are used for.

This article talks about everything you need to know about Earth-Encrusted Gems in WoW The War Within, including where to find and how to use them.

How to get Earth-Encrusted Gems in WoW The War Within

In WoW The War Within, Earth-Encrusted Gems occur as rewards for completing the Faction Reputation tracks. As mentioned, you can gather up to ten of these materials by completing all Renown levels. Note that these gems can only be obtained if you have at least one level 80 character in your roster.

Trending

Obtain the gems from Renown levels (Image via Blizzard)

Here's a list of the Factions in WoW The War Within and the Renown level required to get these gems:

Council of Dornogal: Renown levels 4, 8, and 20

Renown levels 4, 8, and 20 Hallowfall Arathi: Renown levels 5 and 20

Renown levels 5 and 20 The Assembly of the Deeps: Renown levels 4, 15, and 20

Renown levels 4, 15, and 20 The Severed Threads: Renown levels 9 and 20

How to use Earth-Encrusted gems in WoW The War Within

The in-game description of the material reads:

"Osidion at The Foregrounds in Dornogal would be interested in trading for this."

While this does not reveal the item's purpose, all you need to know is that it is used to obtain cosmetic sets for transmogs. Head to Dornogal and locate Osidion (the Ensemble Quartermaster) at 57,61. You can trade the gems to buy cosmetic gear for transmog.

Purchase cosmetic sets using these gems (Image via Blizzard)

You can choose from seven sets of cosmetic gears in different recolors, each costing 1x Earth-Encrusted Gem. This brings the total number of choices to 30, of which you can buy up to 10 using your gems. Note that these sets are civilian-themed, so don't expect anything extraordinarily flashy.

If you want to purchase more, you can buy the remaining sets for 9,750 Radiant Crystals each.

Check these other World of Warcraft articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback