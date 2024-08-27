WoW The War Within: All Enchanting Knowledge Treasures locations explored

World of Warcraft The War Within brings back the Enchanting Knowledge Treasures, giving +3 Khaz Algar Enchanting points to those diligent enough to collect all items. Like other Knowledge Treasures in the game, eight Enchanting Knowledge items are scattered across Khaz Algar in four zones.
Knowledge Treasures in the World of Warcraft were reintroduced in The War Within, the game's 10th expansion and the first part of the Worldsoul Saga trilogy. Read on for more information on the Enchanting Knowledge Treasures in the game.
How to find all Enchanting Knowledge Treasures in WoW The World Within
If you want to collect all eight Enchanting Knowledge Treasures in WoW, search for them in four different zones. Each zone contains two treasures, so it's recommended to retrieve both when you happen to visit one area.
Here's a complete list of all Enchanting Knowledge Treasures in WoW and where you can find them:
Azj-Kahet Enchanting Knowledge Treasure
- Book of Dark Magic – City of Threads, Azj-Kahet (61.5, 21.7)
- Void Shard – Weaver’s Lair, Azj-Kahet (57.3,44.1)
Hallowfall Enchanting Knowledge Treasure
- Enchanted Arathi Scroll – Beledar’s Bounty, Hallowfall (48.6,64.5)
- Essence of Holy Fire – Light’s Redoubt, Hallowfall (40.0,70.5)
Isle of Dorn Enchanting Knowledge Treasure
- Grinded Earthen Gem – Boulder Springs, Isle of Dorn (57.6,61.1)
- Silver Dornogal Rod – Dornogal (58.0,56.9)
The Ringing Deeps Enchanting Knowledge Treasure
- Animated Enchanting Dust – Taelloch, The Ringing Deeps (67.1,65.9)
- Soot-Coated Orb – Hallowfall Gate, The Ringing Deeps (44.6, 22.3)
Note that you can only claim these treasures once per character. This also applies to other Knowledge Treasures in the game.
Moreover, while you only need a skill point in the profession, note that some of these treasures are in high-level areas. Exercise caution when collecting Enchanting Knowledge items from dangerous zones.
This wraps up our Enchanting Knowledge Treasures guide in WoW The War Within.
