How to open House Chests in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest game based on the popular franchise, which has pleasantly surprised fans. The vibrant art style combined with the thematic user interfaces is welcoming for both newcomers and avid Potterheads. You can immerse yourself in the story that unravels in the form of cutscenes and engage in various quests that yield many rewards.

House Chests are one of the many enticing rewards you can accumulate in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Fortunately, there are many ways to acquire these chests, and you stand to gain some robust cards by opening them. It must be noted that rewards obtained from them are random in nature.

How to easily open House Chests in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You will come across various items like gems, gold, and more in Harry Potter Magic Awakened. Each plays a crucial role, with House Chests being one of them.

To open a House Chest, you must complete many in-game activities upon which the progress bar gets filled. Once this is maxed out, you will receive a House Chest.

You must make a note of the following activities that reward you with a House Chest:

Attending classes.

Duelling Club.

Forbidden Forest.

Dance Club or Ball.

You can play the game at your own pace and partake in several story quests. This will enable you to progress the Yearbook and eventually max out the House Chest bar. Some missions even pit you against foes in battles; upon successful completion, you can hasten your progress.

Apart from story missions, you must attend as many classes as possible in Harry Potter Magic Awakened to fill the progress meter and open House Chests faster. Alternatively, you can participate in The Duelling Club and defeat other players in 1v1 and 2v2 matches.

You can peruse this guide on the best 1v1 decks in battles. Try to win these matches since winning yields more points. If you wish to vary your experience, feel free to dabble in The Dance Club missions. All you need to do is tap on the circle on the screen at the right time to score more points.

Once you have tried all the aforementioned activities and are up for a challenge, consider partaking in Forbidden Forest mode. It is a PvE activity comprising several levels. You will face more difficult enemies on higher levels, making it imperative to have a robust Forbidden Forest deck.

House Chests come in rarities like Common, Rare, Epic, and the highest one being Legendary. You can obtain many powerful cards (randomly) by opening these chests, which makes it a worthwhile endeavor to employ all the aforementioned techniques.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is story focused despite being a card-collecting game. You are liable to come across many new characters and some popular ones in the form of flashback scenes. You can delve into this article to know more about the timeline in which this story unravels.

