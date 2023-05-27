How to quickly farm for Deep Engrams and Deep Dive Key in Destiny 2

Deep Dive Keys is one of the foremost ways to gain resources in the current season of Destiny 2, and there's plenty in store for the players. These keys in question allow you to open chests and increase the volume of rewards found from them. Naturally, farming these keys as much as possible makes plenty of sense. If you're new to Destiny 2 or have returned to the game in the Season of the Deep, fear not.

You can get your hands on these lucrative keys in no time. Additionally, the community has figured out a way to get Deep Engrams quickly. Let's look at how you can farm both resources on your adventure.

The Deep Dive keys and Engrams can be very valuable for any Destiny 2 player

First, let's look at Deep Dive keys and the best way to obtain these items. Bungie has kept things relatively simple, as several activities in the game drop these items. This includes Lost Sectors, Raids, dungeons, and various other playlists.

The major issue is that there's no guaranteed way of getting this particular item. It all depends on luck, but you can increase the chance of getting them with the help of the Deep Sea Locksmith seasonal bonus. You can obtain a Deep Dive key whenever you spend Salvage Keys in Salvage missions.

It's also advisable to complete shorter missions. For that, Lost Sectors at higher difficulties are the best option for drops. Moreover, having a fire team will also be beneficial since the success of a run increases dramatically in Destiny 2.

How to farm Deep Dive Engrams in Destiny 2?

Incidentally, the community has discovered a great way to farm an unbelievable number of Deep Dive Engrams in record time. The walkaround comes from Destiny 2 content specialist Eternal, who posted the video on his YouTube account.

The event is the Last Wish Raid, featured until May 30. You'll need a fire team, which is mandatory for every raid in the game. Once you're set-up, follow the instructions mentioned below:

Reach Kalli, The Corrupted, who is the first boss.

Head to circle at the back right of the room, but do remember that one of you should refrain from doing so.

The player left behind will have to trigger the encounter with Kalli.

The same player will have to hit Kalli with two Anarchy shots after it drops its shield.

Once the player has hit the two Anarchy shots, they must go to the team and land another Anarchy shot.

If done successfully, Kalli will teleport to the point of the Anarchy shot but will get stuck. This makes it easy for you to kill Kalli and get the Deep Dive Engrams. Reload the mission and repeat the process to farm as many Engrams as possible. According to Eternal, this process guarantees two Engrams per run.

