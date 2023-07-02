How to quickly get gold in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest game set in the beloved wizarding world with a unique art style. It is primarily a card-collecting game combined with some light RPG elements. You can delve into its story and partake in the myriad battles solo or in many activities with some friends. You are liable to gain some rewards in the process, one of them being gold.

Gold is one of the important in-game currencies in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, so it is ideal to have a sufficient amount of it at all times. Fortunately, there are many ways to accumulate gold in the game, ranging from playing story quests to defeating other players in duels.

Here's how you can get gold fast in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

You will come across a variety of rewards in Harry Potter Magic Awakened, but gold is the most crucial of them all. The best way to gain it is by playing the game organically and relishing its narrative experience. The game features some great voice-acted cut scenes along with a robust story that is bound to keep you playing.

Completing story-related quests will reward you gold handsomely. You must also keep an eye on daily tasks as they can yield some gold on successful completion. You can try tackling the harder season tasks as well to get it.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened comprises several locations within Hogwarts Castle you can explore. It is beneficial to search every nook and cranny to find urns or chests that may also contain gold.

You can vary your experience by partaking in duels against other players around the globe. Defeating them will also yield gold and you can refer to this guide for the best 1v1 decks in this game. There are many ranks associated with beating other players, which will also offer gold.

If you aren’t inclined to delve into PvP, then you can try out the Forbidden Forest PvE mode. You will face a lot of enemies in this mode, so it is wise to have a robust deck for the same. The more levels you cross, the better will be the gold earned.

Furthermore, you can even team up with other players to explore Forbidden Forest. Doing so will reward you with Thank You Notes. You can then exchange these notes to earn gold and other rewards from the in-game shop. Do note that there is a limit on the number of notes that can be earned per day.

You can earn some gold by exchanging Thank You Notes (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

Thus, by engaging in all the aforementioned activities regularly, you are bound to amass gold fast. The added advantage of engaging in various activities is that it doesn't induce monotony and makes the experience enjoyable.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened features a set of new characters along with the ones you know and love in the form of flashback scenes. You can create your own character and leverage the myriad customization options to change the appearance, name, and other aspects.

