How to change name, appearance, title, and more in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Harry Potter Magic Awakened is the latest card-collecting game set in the popular wizarding world. Along with a robust battle system, you can take your time to explore the world and partake in its narrative experience. The game provides many options to personalize your experience from the very start. Most of these can be accessed again at any point in the journey.

You can change your name, experiment with looks to alter your appearance, and also choose from a plethora of titles. Harry Potter Magic Awakened thematically unravels each of these mechanics, further enhancing immersion in this mobile game.

How to alter a name in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You will spot your chosen name in Harry Potter Magic Awakened in the form of subtitles throughout various cutscenes. The majority of the cutscenes are voiced, but the characters won’t utter your name in them. However, the presence of your name adds a personal touch.

You can resort to the following steps to change it:

Tap on the bag/Knapsack icon on the bottom-right area of your screen. Navigate to the Info section. This will open up a book-like menu with your character avatar on the left and some information on the right side. Just below the ID section on the right, you will spot a quill icon beside your current name. Press it to alter your name.

You must note that changing your name requires a Name-Changing Quill, which will cost you some gems. Once you click on the quill icon, you will be able to buy it directly from the menu. If you are short on gems, feel free to peruse this guide on how to get 200 free gems easily.

How to alter your appearance in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

You can change clothes, hairstyles, and more. (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

The process of changing the appearance is quite similar to that of changing the name. The Knapsack icon plays a crucial role here. You must first progress through the game’s tutorial section, which involves a set of tasks in the popular Diagon Alley.

Thereafter you will be partaking in the sorting ceremony post, after which you can change your look at any instant. You can use the following pointers to alter your appearance:

Look for the Knapsack (satchel) icon on the bottom-right of your screen and tap it. To the right side of the Info section, you will spot a mirror icon which you must select. This results in the opening of an extensive menu that allows you to change your appearance.

There are tons of customization options on the left side of the screen. You can change your character’s skin tone, robes, peruse varied hairstyles and even choose an eye color. Fortunately, changing the appearance doesn't cost you any in-game currency. Thus, you can freely experiment with your looks.

How to change the title in Harry Potter Magic Awakened?

Titles are a form of achievements or milestones (Image via Harry Potter Magic Awakened)

You can earn various titles in this card game which are a form of achievements or milestones. You must keep playing the game organically and complete as many quests as possible to achieve certain milestones.

You can change the title by using the following steps:

Select the Knapsack and once again head into the Info section. Just beside the quill icon, you will see a crest-like image. Tap on it to populate the list of titles available in the game. You can only select those titles which you have unlocked by completing the set of requirements associated with each of them.

Harry Potter Magic Awakened’s prime highlight is the numerous cards you can collect and use in battles. You can peruse this tier list to determine which cards suit your deck.

