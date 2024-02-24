How to reach the Ankohonana in Skull and Bones

Ankohonana in Skull and Bones is a vital location you must explore to find the Clan of Fara pirate faction. In this massively multiplayer online game (MMO), there are many places you explore to get different commodities to build ships, weapons, furniture, tools, and food. Ankohonana is a capital settlement where you can acquire multiple key items and trade blueprints with various pirate factions.

Most pirates have headquarters in the surrounding area, with the Clan of Fara a notable presence on the Island. You can unlock several achievements or trophies once you reach this settlement.

To reach the Ankohonana in Skull and Bones, you must explore the western section of Sainte-Anne. You might come across enemies while sailing, so it is important to sail in a well-equipped ship with armor, weapons, and stamina restoration items.

This article explains how you can reach the Ankohonana in Skull and Bones.

How to find Ankohonana in Skull and Bones

Ankohonana in Skull and Bones (Image via Ubisoft)

You must explore the western part of Sainte-Anne extensively to find this location. Ankohonana is popular for having various resources, including Bronze Ingot, Capital Relic (Fara), Cloves, Frankincense, and Iroko Plank. Plundering these items can fetch you high profit once you sell them or you can use them to craft equipment or upgrade furniture and tools.

Apart from this, the ongoing Cutthroat Cargo event in Skull and Bones requires you to go up against a well-equipped merchant convoy, and using these resources to craft your weapons will help you win against real-time players.

Here is how you reach Ankohonana in Skull and Bones:

Sail towards the west of Sainte-Anne. Head in the opposite direction of the Sainte-Anne settlement.

Then, you will notice the Red Isle. Go towards the Island. The distance from Sainte-Anne to Ankohonana is about 3.3 kilometers.

Once you reach the Red Isle, move towards the central region. You will come across several narrow canals.

Near the narrow canals, you will have to walk straight to reach the Clan of Fara’s Ankohanana outpost. This outpost is heavily guarded with several large weapons and guards, making it difficult for a direct assault on the Fara pirates. Hence, you must tread carefully.

How to unlock the Home of Clan of Fara trophy in Skull and Bones

See Ankohanana through Spyglass (Image via Ubisoft)

Ankohonana serves as the main outpost for the Clan of Fara pirate faction. In this outpost, you can acquire many items and sell resources at high profits. Many common items are in high demand in this region, including Ale, Batik, Cacao, Ivory, and Lamba Cloth. Besides, you can unlock the Clan of Fara achievement by reaching this region.

To earn the Home of Clan of Fara trophy, identify the outpost with a Spyglass or sail directly to Ankohonana’s dock and interact with it.

