There are plenty of contracts and missions to undertake in Ubisoft's latest pirating adventure, and Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers is one such mission that will take you on an adventure around the open seas. However, this adventurous mission can quickly become a challenge since reclaiming coffins during a war can prove fatal.

You don't need to worry, though, as we've got you covered. This article will show how to reclaim and deliver the coffin in Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers.

How to reclaim the coffin in Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers?

Reclaiming Sultanah’s coffin is the tricky part (Image via Ubisoft || X/@4KPlayer8K)

Reclaiming Sultanah’s Coffin is the trickiest part of the Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers mission. However, if you follow the steps below, it should become pretty simple:

Head east of Telok Penjarah to find information on the Unbound Convoy

to find information on the Follow the sound of cannon fire, and you will come across a DMC patrol ship .

. Sink the ship to get access to a letter containing Van Nickel's orders

Follow the directions given in the letter and search for the remains of the Unbound crew

An Unbound body can be found if you explore the shipwreck east of the Ruined Lighthouse .

. Once this is done, head over to Oosten Capital and plunder it.

This last step is the most important part of the Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers mission. Plundering the Capital will allow you to get access to Sultanah's Coffin. However, it will also come with a world of trouble. Let's look at how to deliver this coffin to complete the Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers mission.

How to deliver the coffin in Skull and Bones Twilight Keepers?

Stealing a Coffin seems like a pirate's job (Image via Ubisoft || X/@4KPlayer8K)

You're already done with the hard part; now, all you must do is sail away from Oosten Capital and deliver the Coffin. However, as soon as you leave the capital, there will be an entire armada of ships chasing you. Do not engage them in battle, as they will make short work of you. Being fast is necessary, so you might want to use the Hullbreaker Brigantine.

The game will advise you to head for shallow water to lose your tail, but you can lose it even if you keep heading straight and don't engage the ships in battle. Keep sailing away at top speed and head to the Kalelawar Chamber to get rid of the ships tailing you for good. It is important to remember that you need to disembark from your ship to trigger the next part of the mission.

Once you've gotten rid of the armada that is after you and your crew's lives, sail over to the Suny Capital and interact with it to finish the mission for good.

Check out our other articles on Skull and Bones:

Skull and Bones PC system requirements || Can you play Skull and Bones offline? || How to fish in Skull and Bones?