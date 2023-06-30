How to reroll in Harry Potter Magic Awakened

Cards play an important role in Harry Potter Magic Awakened as they determine the strength of your decks and the rate of your in-game success. There are different grades of cards, and the highest are legendary ones, which are also extremely rare. However, you'll get a guaranteed legendary card after proceeding through a certain portion of the story. What makes the whole saga better is that you can easily reroll if you're unsatisfied with what you've received.

Rerolling is a key aspect of any gacha game, but some games have a complex procedure to do so. Recent releases like Honkai Star Rail make it very difficult for a new person to reroll their account, and this typically takes some time. While you'll need to wait before rerolling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened as well, the underlying system is comparatively straightforward.

Rerolling in Harry Potter Magic Awakened is very easy

Harry Potter Magic Awakened has a well-crafted single-player campaign apart from the multiplayer modes. The game's early focus is to get players familiarized with all the mechanics, so playing the campaign is highly recommended. Doing so will also fetch you a legendary card, which is extremely rare to pull (less than a 2% chance).

Here's how to proceed through the stage and then with a possible reroll.

Play through the main campaign of the game.

Follow the missions as indicated until you reach the quest where Dumbledore battles Voldemort.

Once this mission is over, open the shop menu (located at the top right corner of the in-game screen).

You'll now have to spend the Golden Key you received (you'll get more from the pre-registration rewards).

Use the Golden Key on the premium banner (Advanced Study).

The premium banner doesn't guarantee a Legendary card, but you will obtain one since this is your first one in Harry Potter Magic Awakened.

You'll obtain five cards at this point and have a couple of options.

If you press on Redraw, the cards you just received will be removed, and a new draw will be made.

This is the reroll process, and you can keep redrawing it until you get the card you want.

You can earn more freebies, open more draws, and then decide to reset (using a different account). However, this will take a lot of time and isn't recommended.

That's all you need to do to get the first legendary card of your choice. The goal is to keep a balanced deck, so an item that's popular in the game's meta may not necessarily fit into your deck.

