How to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4

Many of Diablo 4’s quests and puzzles are straightforward. However, Secret of the Spring might be a little confusing for players to sort out. This quest begins with a riddle, and while it’s not one of the only riddles you will uncover, it has stumped a significant number of explorers of Sanctuary. You might stumble upon it pretty early, depending on how you approached the Fractured Peaks zone.

Don't worry if you are lost or want to solve the puzzle as soon as you encounter it. We have the answer to Diablo 4’s Secret of the Spring riddle. Completing side quests is important to your growth as you play Blizzard’s latest action RPG. Here’s what you need to know about this side quest.

How to solve Diablo 4’s Secret of the Spring riddle

It’s nice to have the horse unlocked to make travel faster, but it’s not necessary. You can complete the Secret of the Spring side quest fairly early in your adventure.

This quest is picked up north of Kyovashad. When you leave town via the east gate, ride north until you hit the northern transition point that takes you into the mountains. Near another transition point, you’ll see a blue exclamation mark to the north. If, for some reason, you cannot find this area, it’s just south of the Forsaken Quarry dungeon.

Secret of the Spring is a level 20+ side quest in Diablo 4, and clicking on it will give you a riddle to solve. It might seem obtuse at first.

“Beacon of warmth in winter’s embrace, patience rewarded by nature’s own grace.”

Thankfully, the answer's nearby if you don’t know where to go. Just head down to the nearby hot spring. It’s a small bit of water that has no snow around it. It’s very clear to see.

Quite a few of the game’s puzzles want you to use the Emote Wheel, and this one’s no exception. You need to use the Wait emote to solve the Secret of the Spring. This might not be on your wheel, so you must fix that.

Cycle over to “Customize.” Add the Wait emote to one of the spots on your Emote Wheel, and close this menu up. From here, all you need to do to solve the Secret of the Spring is to use the “Wait” emote. A few seconds later, a treasure chest will pop up.

You’ll also gain some always-useful Renown, XP, and whatever the treasure chest contains as your reward. Diablo 4 has quite a few riddles like this, and many require you to use an Emote in a specific place. This one is quite simple if you just know where to head.

