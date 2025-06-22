How to tame Griffin in ARK Survival Ascended

Griffins are one of the best flying creatures you can get in ARK Survival Ascended. They can fight well and are also one of the fastest modes of travel. If you don’t have one yet, now might be a great time to get one, as the new Ragnarok Ascended DLC adds one of the biggest maps to the game.

Ad

This guide will teach you how to locate and tame a Griffin in ARK Survival Ascended’s Ragnarok DLC.

Griffin locations in ARK Survival Ascended

Take flight with one of the best flying creatures in Ark (Image via Studio Wildcard)

To tame a Griffin, you must first locate one. You can find them roaming around different spots on the map, including the cold biomes. Check around latitude ~51.7, longitude 36.6.

Ad

Trending

Another group can be found around latitude ~34.5, longitude 43.3. When you reach this location, try to find a secure spot. When it comes to fighting, a Griffin can deal some serious damage.

How to tame a Griffin in ARK Survival Ascended

Taming a Griffin can be tricky (Image via Studio Wildcard)

After you locate one, it's time to put it to sleep so you can tame it. Make sure you’re prepared, as Griffins can be very tough to deal with. It is recommended that you capture them in a secure place and then use tranquilizers to knock them out.

Ad

Luckily, there’s a popular, simple, and effective trick from the Ark Survival Evolved days for trapping Griffins. Build a few Stone Dinosaur Gateways in a row, spaced equally, and put a door on both ends. Lure a Griffin in, run through the door, closing the one on your way out, followed by the one you entered.

After successfully trapping the Griffin, use tranquilizers to knock it out. To start the taming process, use Extraordinary Kibble or Raw Mutton. It can take up to an hour to tame one Griffin, so make sure to use Narcotics to prevent it from waking up during the process.

Ad

Griffin abilities and uses in Ark Survival Ascended

Diving on Griffin (Image via Studio Wildcard)

The Griffin is arguably the best flying creature you can acquire in the game. Not only do they excel in combat and travel, but they also allow you to use your weapon while riding. Here is a complete breakdown of all abilities a Griffin can use:

Ad

Claw attack: While on the ground, the Griffin will do an AoE attack using its claws.

While on the ground, the Griffin will do an AoE attack using its claws. Dive: One of the most useful abilities while traveling, you can perform a dive while on Griffin to gain speed.

One of the most useful abilities while traveling, you can perform a dive while on Griffin to gain speed. Dive attack: If you don’t pull the Griffin up, the Dive will turn into a Dive attack as the Griffin will land and deal AoE damage.

If you don’t pull the Griffin up, the Dive will turn into a Dive attack as the Griffin will land and deal AoE damage. Dive Swipe: Your Griffin will do a fly-by near a creature and do a claw swipe to deal damage. This is the most powerful attack and keeps you safe from any danger.

Your Griffin will do a fly-by near a creature and do a claw swipe to deal damage. This is the most powerful attack and keeps you safe from any danger. Grab: While not as effective as Wyverns, you can grab small creatures off the ground.

Ad

While in combat, the Dive Swipe is arguably the most useful ability. It deals the highest amount of damage, and the hit & run trick keeps you safe for the most part.

Check out our other guides for the game:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More