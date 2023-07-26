How To Get The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet Mythic in Elder Scrolls Online

The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet is a new Mythic item that has emerged in the world of Elder Scrolls Online. This accessory, introduced in the Necrom chapter, stands out with its unique and powerful attributes that can enhance old and new players’ performances alike. With its incredible buffs, it opens up new avenues for unique and devastating combinations, particularly for the Arcanist class.

The Velothi Ur-Mage’s Amulet dramatically reduces the damage of Light and Heavy attacks to near-zero levels, focusing instead on empowering players with potent buffs. In return, the Mythic bestows unparalleled benefits, including 1650 Offensive Penetration, Minor Force, a substantial 10% boost to Critical Damage, and an impressive 15% bonus to damage against enemies across the board.

Elder Scrolls Online guide: How to obtain The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet Mythic

You can obtain the Amulet via the Antiquities system in ESO (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

To acquire the Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet, you must venture into the Antiquities system. A total of five leads are needed to be excavated and scried.

Achieving Level 7 in Scrying is crucial for Mythic items, including the Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet, but once done, the uncovered pieces should be easily assembled.

The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet leads are scattered across the Telvanni Peninsula and Apocrypha. However, one crucial piece, the Gold Shalk Clasp, can exclusively be found in The Rift's Scrivener's Halls.

To achieve mastery over this formidable Mythic item, ESO players must embark on a journey of strategic planning, skillful excavation, and perseverance. The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet awaits worthy adventurers who can rise to the challenge and harness its extraordinary power.

The first lead for the Velothi Amulet is located in Vvanderfell (Image via Zenimax Online Studios)

Here is a list of the leads and Mythic pieces for the Velothi Amulet:

Ebony Crossed-Sword Chain (Vvardenfell) - Vvardenfell World Bosses in the form of a Daily Reward Coffer drop

- Vvardenfell World Bosses in the form of a Daily Reward Coffer drop Ebony Shalk Mounting (Apocrypha) - At the Runemaster's Acropolis in Apocrypha after defeating Runemaster Xiomara

- At the Runemaster's Acropolis in Apocrypha after defeating Runemaster Xiomara Gold Manidular Cradle (Telvanni Peninsula) - At the Camonnaruhn Delve in the Telvanni Peninsula after defeating Matron Chruchak

- At the Camonnaruhn Delve in the Telvanni Peninsula after defeating Matron Chruchak Gold Shalk Clasp (Scrivener's Hall) - At the Scrivener's Hall dungeon, The Rift, after unlocking Vault rooms to find treasure chests

- At the Scrivener's Hall dungeon, The Rift, after unlocking Vault rooms to find treasure chests Lucent Cabochon (Apocrypha) - At The Underweave Public Dungeons in the Telvanni Peninsula after defeating the bosses

When you have all the leads, scry each one to find where it was located on the Telvanni Peninsula and then start digging. The Velothi Ur-Mage's Amulet achievement will be unlocked if all the components have been located and assembled.

Antiquities system in ESO

The Antiquities system in ESO allows players to scour the lands of Tamriel to find and collect different items, including Mythic ones. You can assemble these pieces to form gears and equipment. This was introduced in the Greymoor expansion in 2020.

There are two important skills in this system — Scrying and Excavation. As the names imply, Scrying is the act of locating the dig sites, while Excavation is the process of retrieving the actual items through a mini-game where you will find the treasure from a 10x10 piece of land.

Antiquities is an important system in ESO and is used to obtain endgame items and gears.

ESO Necrom Chapter features a plethora of new content, including the brand new arcanist class. Check this article to see how this class performs compared to other classes.