What is Scrying in Elder Scrolls Online and how to use it

The Greymoor chapter was released in Elder Scrolls Online in the year 2020. It introduced many new gameplay features and mechanics, with one of them being the Scrying skill that helps get a good amount of loot. This expansion has brought players to the western part of Skyrim. There the dark heart of Blackreach and the cavernous expanse beneath the land hide countless treasures waiting to be discovered.

Scrying has added a new layer of excitement to the players looking for something different in the game rather than the same old quests, dungeons, and battles. Delve deeper into this article to know more about what Scrying is and how to use it efficiently in the game.

What is Scrying in Elder Scrolls Online?

Scry Menu in Elder Scrolls Online (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Scrying is a unique skill in Elder Scrolls Online that allows players to decipher the locations of ancient artifacts which are buried deep within Tamriel. This is a form of mini-game that will lead to buried treasure. It is quite different from the mainstream PvP battles or killing other players in the game.

This quickly became the favorite pass time for adventurers. They can tap into an ancient art of divination and unveil the secrets and mysteries which were long forgotten. This is a great way to earn some easy cash in Elder Scrolls Online.

How to use the Scrying skills efficiently in ESO?

Antiquarian Eye Puzzle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

First, players need to go to the Greymoor chapter and then to the Antiquarian circle on the map, which is right next to the Bards College and the Mages Guild. Then, they need to go inside the Antiquarian Circle, where they will find quests to complete. They will have to interact with Verita Numida and examine the Antiquarian's eye and select Scrying in the World Menu.

A new menu called the Antiquities will open, where they will find various Scryable items. They will need to select the one they want and click on Scry. Now, players will have to gaze into an ancient artifact where there will be a set of magical symbols that needs to be deciphered to pinpoint the location of the treasure on the map.

Digsite Puzzle (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Players need to use their observation skills to identify the symbols that have a better match and lead to the goal. Once they reach the dig site, they will get a second puzzle to solve. They will have to excavate the area using the Augur and the brush.

Players need to click on the dig site to form some squares on the ground. The orange-colored squares mean that they are away from the treasure, while the yellow ones mean that they are close.

Players will need to keep clicking nearby yellow squares. Once they get a green square, they will know that the Antiquity is right below it. Finally, they will have to use the brush to dig out their treasure.

Treasure Chest (Image via ZeniMax Online Studios)

Players may also get some bonus items from these dig sites. Once finished, they may exit the site. The rewards may include gold, treasure chests, and other unique items in Elder Scrolls Online.