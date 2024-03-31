How to unlock Class Mastery in Last Epoch

Last Epoch offers five distinct playable classes, each featuring its distinctive gameplay style, passive tree, and skills, with customizable skill trees providing further immersive gameplay. Players can choose from different class options, but accessing them requires unlocking Mastery.

Masteries aren't immediately available when you start playing the game; they only become accessible after spending a significant amount of time. While it can be challenging for beginners to unlock class mastery, this guide will explain everything you need to know about unlocking Class Mastery in Last Epoch.

How to Unlock Mastery Class In Last Epoch

Ways to unlock Mastery Classes (Image via Eleventh Hour Games)

To unlock your Mastery Class in Last Epoch, you must advance through the main campaign until the end of Chapter 2.

Chapter 2 starts when you teleport to the Ruined Era, where you must defeat the final boss, The Husk Of Elder Pannion. After you finish this battle, you will be transported to the End of Time Era via a portal. If you go to the northwest of your spawn point and follow the spiral path up behind the Gambler, you will encounter The Forgotten Knight. Talk to her and she will give you a quest called "The Power of Mastery".

Upon accepting the quest, The Forgotten Knight will guide you to someone named Elder Gaspar. To find him, walk to the left, past the merchants, and climb the floating rock staircase to the second floor. You'll spot Elder Gaspar, easily identified by the gold marker above his head. Once you converse with Gaspar, you can choose a Mastery class.

Once you unlock your Mastery, you will immediately access its Mastery Skill. However, you must invest Passive Points into the tree to unlock the remaining exclusive skills of the Mastery. You will spend at least 20 points on your base class skill tree. You can earn these points by completing quests and leveling up. If you stick to the main story and do a few optional side quests that give Passive points, you should have about 19-20 Passive points by then.

Each class has three masteries from which players can choose. Here is the list of all Mastery Classes in Last Epoch:

Class Mastery Class Sentinel Paladin, Void Knight, and Forge Guard Mage Runemaster, Spellblade, and Sorcerer Primalist Shaman, Beastmaster, and Druid Acolyte Lich, Necromancer, and Warlock Rogue Falconer, Marksman, and Bladedancer

Note that you can only select one of the three available masteries for your class, and once chosen, it cannot be changed later. Thus, choose wisely. If you want to experiment with a different Mastery Class, you must start a new game and go through the entire process again until you reach the end of Chapter 2 and select your Mastery.